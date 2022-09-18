A street fair on Sunday wrapped up the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, a weeklong celebration of the thriving arts community in Manchester.

Performances, gallery openings, speakers, walking tours, live art-making and more were held downtown and at surrounding locations from Sept. 12 to 18.

Shannon Dodge
Shannon Dodge of the Currier Museum of Arts works on a community weaving project at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday.
Justin Cohn
Singer Justin Cohn performs during the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday in Manchester.
Iain Young
Iain Young shows his handiwork on the pottery wheel during the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday.