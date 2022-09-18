Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A street fair on Sunday wrapped up the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival, a weeklong celebration of the thriving arts community in Manchester.Performances, gallery openings, speakers, walking tours, live art-making and more were held downtown and at surrounding locations from Sept. 12 to 18. Buy Now Shannon Dodge of the Currier Museum of Arts works on a community weaving project at the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday. Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Buy Now Singer Justin Cohn performs during the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday in Manchester. Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Buy Now Iain Young shows his handiwork on the pottery wheel during the Manchester Citywide Arts Festival Street Fair on Sunday. Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY The spirit of Scotland, distilled into a single weekend +4 NH's two largest cities averaging 80-90 overdoses per month, data shows Manchester Citywide Arts Festival +3 Dear Abby: Husband fondly idolizes old girlfriends to wife In service to those who served: Nobody’s better than Ezra +11 Dear Abby: Living at boyfriend's house requires dealing with dad Load more {{title}} Most Popular Alvirne High principal remains on leave, officials remain quiet on reasons why Saying goodbye to 'Londonderry’s most esteemed' citizen In Hudson, a somber tribute to those who died on 9/11 Additional remains of Pearl Harbor casualty Edwin Hopkins of Swanzey flown to NH Remembering 9/11: The New Hampshire 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Manchester Dear Abby: Wedding plans clouded by young man's mental illness Name of Manchester officer who died over a century ago to be added to national memorial Vermont woman rescued after injuring leg on Blueberry Mountain Dear Abby: Husband fondly idolizes old girlfriends to wife Dear Abby: Living at boyfriend's house requires dealing with dad Request News Coverage