Manchester Assistant Fire Chief Andre Parent gets an update at the fire at The Parke Central apartments at 625 Chestnut St. in Manchester on May 5, 2021. Mayor Joyce Craig nominated Parent to succeed Dan Goonan as fire chief on Tuesday.
Manchester Fire Chief Andre Parent has informed city officials he will retire Sept. 1 after more than years with the department.
Parent was appointed fire chief in New Hampshire’s largest city in May 2021, replacing Dan Goonan.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this incredible city, our city, for more than thirty-four years,” said Parent in a letter to city officials. “The city is very fortunate to be staffed with such a high caliber of firefighters, their professionalism and dedication are second to none. The fire department is currently aligned with leaders who can step into the position of fire chief and advance this great organization forward. In closing, I would like to thank you, for the opportunity to lead the men and women of the department who I consider my second family.”
Parent has been a member of the Manchester Fire Department for more than three decades, rising in the ranks from firefighter, lieutenant, captain, district chief, and most recently assistant chief.
Parent succeeded Goonan, a city native, who served 36 years with the Manchester Fire Department, joining when he was 21. He became chief in 2016.
A spokesperson for Mayor Joyce Craig’s office said she hasn’t submitted her nomination for the next fire chief to city aldermen yet.