Members of the Manchester fire department will not participate in a traditional firefighter “walk-through” Wednesday for an assistant fire chief reported missing and found dead last week, “given the circumstances” of his death, according to a memo from department officials.
Brendan Burns, 45, of Londonderry, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, according to a statement from the Manchester Fire Department. His body was located later that afternoon in Pelham by authorities.
In the statement, Manchester fire officials refer to Burns’ death as “untimely.”
On Sunday, Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan issued a statement that at the time of his disappearance Burns was under investigation by Londonderry police for sexual assault.
Goonan directed questions about the investigation of Burns’ death to Pelham police and questions about the sexual assault investigation to Londonderry police.
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham declined to comment on the investigation. The Union Leader filed a Right-to-Know request last weekend with Londonderry police seeking information about the criminal investigation.
The medical examiner's office said this week an autopsy determined that Burns died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
On Monday, Goonan sent a memo to the fire department department and city officials informing them of services planned for Burns, including a firefighter “walk-through” on Wednesday.
A “walk-though” is a formal ceremony during which uniformed members and dignitaries enter and pass single-file by the casket at a predetermined time. Each firefighter stops briefly at the casket to pay tribute to the deceased.
“Given the circumstances of former Assistant Chief Burns' passing, the Manchester Fire Department will not be participating in the Firefighter Walk-Thru,” Goonan wrote in the memo. “Any member wishing to attend services in support of the Burns' family will do so in civilian attire. No uniforms are to be worn.”
According to Goonan, the Manchester Fire Department will provide pallbearers “in civilian attire.”
“However, we will not be providing a funeral detail, ushers, honor guard or any other services,” Goonan wrote.
Leadership at the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 856 have agreed to the arrangements, Goonan said.
Burns was the city of Manchester’s assistant director of emergency management. He had a master’s degree in leadership from Granite State College, a B.S. in emergency services management from Granite State College and an associate’s degree in fire science from Lakes Region Community College, according to an obituary in the Union Leader.
He was a graduate of the state of New Hampshire public supervisor program, a certified hazmat technician, fire service instructor III, certified incident safety officer and a nationally registered emergency medical technician.
Burns was twice honored as the Manchester Firefighters Local 856 “Member of the Year” and served as president of the Londonderry Lightning travel softball league, a Londonderry Middle School softball coach and a New England Fusion Fast pitch 16U coach.
Wednesday’s walk-through is scheduled for 3 p.m. Firefighters will assemble at the Merrimack High School parking lot by 2:30 p.m. and walk about half a mile from the staging area to the Rivet Funeral Home, at 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.
Calling hours will be held at Rivet Funeral Home on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A burial mass will be held in St. John Neumann Church, at 708 Milford Road in Merrimack, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial at Reed Cemetery will be private.