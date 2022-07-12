210608-news-heat-_ROY0133

City health officials have closed the public beach at Crystal Lake after water samples taken his week showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.

The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, officials said in a news release.

The Health Department will be re-sampling the area on Tuesday, July 12 and results from those samples are expected on Wednesday, July 13.

Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be reopened for swimming,” health officials said in a statement.