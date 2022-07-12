Manchester health officials close public beach at Crystal Lake By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jul 12, 2022 Jul 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Minela Mahmutovic of Manchester plays with her oldest son Fehim as Malik splashes at Manchester’s Crystal Lake in this June 2021 file photo.Cooling off at Crystal Lake Thomas Roy/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save City health officials have closed the public beach at Crystal Lake after water samples taken his week showed elevated levels of E. coli bacteria.The elevated bacteria levels were identified in water samples taken on Monday, officials said in a news release.The Health Department will be re-sampling the area on Tuesday, July 12 and results from those samples are expected on Wednesday, July 13.Once E. coli levels are found to be acceptable, the public beach will be reopened for swimming,” health officials said in a statement. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester health officials close public beach at Crystal Lake Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident Dear Abby: Stay-at-home mom anxious as 20-year marriage crumbles Heloise: Serving jury duty Inmate found dead at New Hampshire State Prison for men died of heart attack Heloise: Less plastic +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Manchester: Chief defends PD over complaints on handling of Pride incident A turtle, a dog blanket and a runaway bowling ball Feds recover $124,000 for workers at Hampton Beach shirt factory, fine company $18K Fisher Cats look to split cost of stadium upgrades with Manchester Amherst man shares his love of baseball cards with kids in Dominican Republic Aldermen back plan to split stadium upgrade costs with Fisher Cats Dear Abby: Physical contact turns man into a slick, sweaty mess Dear Abby: Family drama intensifies with dogs' disappearance Dear Abby: Friend runs background check on old classmate's boyfriend Dear Abby: Married woman's epiphany opens path to a new life Request News Coverage