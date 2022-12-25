Michael Quigley has been hired as director of the city’s Office of Youth Services, Manchester officials announced last week.
Manchester aldermen unanimously approved Mayor Joyce Craig’s nomination of Quigley for the vacant position. Quigley will start Dec. 27 at an annual salary of $80,416.28.
“Michael has been supporting youth for decades; building and managing programs that have helped young people overcome immense challenges, achieve educational success, and develop lifelong career readiness skills,” Craig said in a statement. “We’re grateful to have his expertise and leadership here in Manchester.”
The city’s Office of Youth Services (OYS) provides programming for youth experiencing academic concerns and/or poor grades, anger and aggression, bullying and fighting, among other challenges.
The programming also helps young adults cope with changes in behavior, family structure and custody, death or loss, divorce or marriage of a parent, homelessness, isolation, violence, and more.
“I’m honored that my nomination received unanimous approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” said Quigley in a statement.
“I’m excited to join the Office of Youth Services and I am looking forward to strengthening our relationship and presence in the community.”
Quigley went on to say young adults in the Queen City inspire him to believe in their “endless potential.”
“I am eager to take part in the great work that OYS is currently doing in the community and will work to broaden our impact by strengthening our mission and vision that will be centered around the investment and belief in the lives of young people,” said Quigley.
OYS will do this by providing “new opportunities, partnerships and programs that will allow youth to thrive, and provide spaces for them to use their voice to help this community continue to grow,” Quigley added.
Quigley holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and a master’s degree in adult education and leadership. His resume shows he has worked in youth services since 2007 and has extensive experience maintaining partnerships with families, schools, nonprofit partners, and government agencies.