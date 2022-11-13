Adrienne Beloin

A former director of programs and services at the largest day shelter in Massachusetts has been hired as Manchester’s new director of homelessness initiatives, city officials confirmed this weekend.

Adrienne Beloin, who held the director’s position at St. Francis House in Boston, Mass., until this past July, will start her new job in the Queen City on Nov. 28, Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin confirmed in a phone interview Saturday.