A former director of programs and services at the largest day shelter in Massachusetts has been hired as Manchester’s new director of homelessness initiatives, city officials confirmed this weekend.
Adrienne Beloin, who held the director’s position at St. Francis House in Boston, Mass., until this past July, will start her new job in the Queen City on Nov. 28, Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin confirmed in a phone interview Saturday.
City aldermen were informed of the hire in an email late last week.
Beloin takes over for Schonna Green, who resigned her position as Manchester’s director of homeless initiatives in September. The position, which remains under the command of the city’s fire chief, carries a starting annual salary of $97,291.94, plus benefits. Duties include planning, overseeing and directing the city’s response to homelessness.
Cashin said he is happy with the hire.
“Her resume is amazing,” said Cashin. “Speaking with her she has a ton of experience working with homeless residents in Boston. She has a very good clinical background when it comes to mental health issues of homeless individuals. She understands sheltering, affordable housing. She’s ready to hit the ground running and she was by far the most enthusiastic candidate that we saw.”
Beloin served as director of programs and services at St. Francis House for a little over three years, after working as a program manager and access therapist at the Dimock Community Health Center, also in Boston for more than three years.
According to a copy of her resume, Beloin received a Masters in Social Work from the Simmons College School of Social Work in 2004, after graduating in 2000 with a Bachelor’s degree in sociology at Rutgers University.
At St. Francis House, Beloin directed around 100 employees, managers, and associate directors at a day shelter that serves 500 homeless adults per day, and about 6,000 per year.
As director, Beloin oversaw all service delivery, program development, operations, budgets, contract management, and personnel for multiple departments that worked with homeless individuals in the areas of behavioral health, income, and housing while providing basic refuge services, her resume shows.
On LinkedIn, Beloin posted she recently moved back to New Hampshire’s Seacoast area. Cashin said she is well aware of the issues facing the Queen City.
“Yes, 100%,” said Cashin. “The issues down in Boston are not really any different from here, it’s typically the same issue across the country. It’s just the scope of the issue. She’s dealt with a lot of these issues in Boston, where they have some affordable housing issues as well. Her first goal is to try and get as much affordable housing in as possible and try to help move that along, while also coordinating with all the city partners involved with homelessness.”
Cashin said when Beloin starts Nov. 28, the plan is to spend time with each city department for the first few weeks, starting with the fire department.
“We’re gonna do everything we can to help get her welcomed into the city acquainted with the fire department and its role in this, then sitting for several days with each department and meeting the partners the city works with like FIT (Families in Transition) and Waypoint, so she gets to know all the partners involved.”
In the months since Green resigned, city departments have divided up her responsibilities in the interim period until a new director was hired.
Encampment issues have been coordinated by the Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET) coordinator. Residents can still use the ‘See Click Fix’ app or call 603- 792-3859 to report encampments.
The welfare office and community health workers assisted with connecting “housing insecure” residents with available resources like rental and heating assistance.
Green, 57, began her two-year term on April 18, 2021.
She came to Manchester from Port St. Lucie, Florida, where for 21 years she served as director of Florida’s M.I.S.S. Inc. of the Treasure Coast, which she started using a $7,000 grant.
Green submitted a one-sentence letter of resignation to Cashin that gave little insight into the reasons behind her decision.
“I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as Director of Homelessness Initiatives for the City of Manchester, NH, effective immediately,” is all the letter said.
In the aftermath of Green’s resignation, city departments, nonprofits, and national partners huddled up to determine the best way to move forward.
Feedback was received from stakeholders on what’s working and what needs improvement.
Below are some of the comments received:
• Because of the demographics of those experiencing chronic homelessness in Manchester, the city needs a person with expertise in not only housing development, but substance use disorder and chronic homelessness. Overdoses are at their highest since 2017, and approximately 50% occur among those experiencing homelessness;
• There is a need for additional support to both address immediate needs within the community (encampments, winter sheltering, etc.) as well as long-term planning;
• The Fire Department is likely not the right department to being overseeing this work. They continue to be very involved in winter sheltering planning through Emergency Operations, and involved with encampment outreach through Squad 1, but don’t have the expertise in housing to provide necessary oversight or collaboration;
• The city needs to prioritize relationships with our nonprofit service providers, identify and fill gaps in services and housing, and implement long-term solutions.