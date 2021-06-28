Manchester will host its 2021 Independence Day Celebration at Arms Park on Saturday, July 3, with a rain date of Monday, July 5.
Admission is free for this event. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs and picnic dinner for friends and family.
There will be no food vendors on site this year, city officials said in a news release. No alcoholic beverages or glass bottles are permitted, and no pets allowed.
Portable toilets will be available.
Frank FM Radio on 106.3 will broadcast from Arms Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be a climbing wall, where interested parties can test their rock climbing abilities for a fee.
The fireworks display provided by Atlas PyroVision Productions will begin at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Both the east- and west-bound spans of the Notre Dame (Bridge Street) Bridge will be closed to all traffic -- both foot and vehicular -- starting at 8 a.m. on July 3.
The Arms Park parking lot will be closed to vehicles starting at 6 p.m. The parking lot will be reserved for viewing the fireworks after that.
Commercial Street will be restricted to pedestrians only beginning at 8 p.m..
For more information contact Janet Horvath at 624-6444, ext. 5347.