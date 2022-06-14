Manchester officials have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for $3.4 million in federal funding available to develop affordable housing units in the Queen City.
The funding comes from two sources -- $1.9 million in federal HOME-ARP program funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $1.5 million in State and Local Federal Relief Funds (SLFRF) through the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Housing is one of the biggest challenges facing Manchester residents, and we continue to make significant investments in affordable housing options within the city," said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. "The funds are available for housing projects of all sizes -- both large and small -- and I encourage all developers and organizations who want to be a part of the solution to submit a proposal."
The funds can be used for the development of non-congregate shelter, new affordable rental units or rehabilitation of existing units for "qualifying populations" and "low-income households" as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
All requests will be reviewed by a selection committee composed of the Director of the Planning and Community Development Department, the Director of Homeless Initiatives, a representative from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen CIP Committee, and a representative from the Manchester Housing Commission, who will then make recommendations to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for final approval.
Last year the city used a similar RFP process to utilize more than $2.7 million of federal HOME funds to develop or renovate 152 affordable housing units through the Manchester Housing & Redevelopment Authority, Neighborworks Southern New Hampshire and Waypoint.
Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on July 15, and must be submitted to the Department of Planning and Community Development in City Hall.