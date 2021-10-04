City children will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat in the dark again this year, after Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that Manchester’s Halloween trick-or-treating activities will take place Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Sunset is pinpointed for 5:39 p.m. that day. Trick-or-treating is slated to begin well after rush-hour subsides, when fewer cars are expected on the streets.
Residents should be prepared to receive trick-or-treaters during the designated hours.
For any homeowners planning not to participate in the time-honored tradition, a good way to let trick-or-treaters know is to not turn on your outdoor lights.
Parents or guardians should accompany children to make sure they safely move through city neighborhoods while respecting neighbors’ properties.
For decades, Manchester police mandated trick-or-treating take place the Sunday afternoon before Halloween. In response to complaints, police argued that a Sunday afternoon was the safest time for trick-or-treaters.
That practice eased in 2010, when Halloween fell on a Sunday, and former police chief David Mara pushed the hours to 4 to 7 p.m.
The designated hours for trick-or-treating are set by the police chief under the City of Manchester Code of Ordinances/Title III: Administration, Chapter 31.15.