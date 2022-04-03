City officials are seeking a third year of expanded outdoor dining in downtown Manchester - this time at a cost to local businesses.
For the last two summers, Manchester aldermen voted to join communities across New Hampshire in offering the outdoor dining option to businesses struggling in the pandemic.
Similar measures met with success in other New England communities, including Nashua and Portsmouth, Portland, Maine, and Boston’s North End.
On Tuesday, members of the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic will hear a request from Manchester Economic Development Director Jodie Nazaka for a third year of the expanded street seating program, to run from May 1 through Oct. 31.
“For the past two years, the city has embraced outdoor dining and offered restaurants the ability to expand their footprint beyond their dining rooms, giving them a revenue boost when they needed it most,” writes Nazaka in a memo pitching the proposal to city leaders. “As we enter a third season with the pandemic at our heels, we are hopeful as cases continue to trend downward. Yet, the reality is that the financial difficulties caused by the pandemic will continue to linger.”
In 2020 and 2021, the city offered expanded seating at no cost to businesses, but Nazaka says with the emergency order lifted, inside dining at full capacity, and the city’s loss in parking revenues, “there is no justification to continuing offering this program at no cost.”
If the board approves, businesses interested in participating in the program would be charged $420 per space for the six-month season. City officials estimate each downtown space generates approximately $65 a week in parking revenue.
Back in February, Portsmouth City Council members approved fees of $5 per square foot for café area (minimum $1,000) for outdoor dining area on city sidewalks, and $1,500 per city parking space.
Businesses will have the opportunity to secure up to three spaces through the same application process through the City Clerk’s Office used the last two years, with applications due April 29.
In 2020 -- the first year of the program -- seven city restaurants expanded seating to include 38 additional tables with seating for 208 through the summer months. Parking spaces along Elm Street between Bridge and Merrimack streets were blocked off with concrete barriers.
Manchester officials encourage businesses to apply for the Community Event and Activation Grant (CEAG) through the Planning and Community Development Department. Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 per grant for community-based projects and events contributing to community health and safety, economic development, and tourism, and officials say the grants can be used “to enhance the parking spaces to add to our vibrant downtown community.”
The proposed timeline for the 2022 expanded outdoor seating, contingent upon board approval, is as follows:
-- Tuesday, April 5: Public Safety, Health & Traffic Committee review and approval;
-- Tuesday, April 19: Final Board of Mayor and Aldermen approval;
-- April 19 – April 29: Businesses provide required information to the Clerk’s Office (layout, number of parking spaces, use of barriers or other structures for protection, fees, etc.);
-- May 2-3: Highway Department installs jersey barriers where requested; and
-- October: Highway Department picks up jersey barriers.