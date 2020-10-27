A Queen City man is feeling pretty lucky, after winning $25,000 a year for life in the NH Lottery’s Lucky for Life game.
Mark Paré of Manchester won $25,000 a year for life after purchasing a winning Lucky For Life ticket at Bunny’s Superette in Manchester for the Oct. 19 drawing.
According to lottery officials, Paré matched all five winning numbers of 11, 17, 23, 34 and 41 for the Oct. 19 drawing, but not the Lucky Ball number. Odds of matching all five winning numbers without the Lucky Ball are 1 in 1,813,028, a lottery spokesperson said in an email.
Paré claimed his prize this week, opting to take a one-time cash payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity payment of $25,000 per year for life, with a minimum payment over 20 years, also before taxes.
New Hampshire Lottery officials are also waiting for a second Lucky For Life winner — who is also in line to receive the $25,000 a year for life prize — after purchasing a winning Lucky For Life ticket at Spitbrook Market on Spit Brook Road in Nashua for the Monday, Sept. 28 drawing.
“It is amazing to have two Lucky For Life winners less than one month apart, with both tickets worth $25,000 a year for life,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery, in a statement. “Lucky For Life continues to become more and more popular with our players, offering the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 a day for life. We congratulate Mark and we cannot wait to meet our next winner. Check your tickets if you purchased a Lucky For Life ticket at the Spitbrook Market in Nashua – you may be holding a winner!”
As the top-selling New Hampshire Lottery retailer, Bunny’s Superette continues to also be one of the winningest New Hampshire Lottery retailers.
In August 2013, a Manchester resident won Lucky For Life’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life after purchasing his winning ticket from Bunny’s Superette.
According to New Hampshire officials, this past week has been a big one for lottery players in New Hampshire. In addition to the Lucky For Life winners, a winning $30,000 Tri-State Megabucks ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms on East Broadway in Derry, and a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Union Street Market on Union Street in Manchester for drawings on Saturday, Oct. 17.
A lucky player won $20,000 playing KENO 603 at Backyard Brewery on South Mammoth Road in Manchester on Sunday, Oct. 25, and on Sunday, Oct. 18, a KENO 603 player won $10,000 at Friendly Reds on Haverhill Road in Windham.
Lucky For Life tickets cost $2 each. Prizes include winning up to $1,000 a day for life, $25,000 a year for life, or cash prizes ranging from $3 to $5,000. Drawings are held Mondays and Thursdays at 10:38 p.m.