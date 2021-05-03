A Manchester Memorial High School graduate was among two people killed early Sunday in a crash on an Illinois highway involving a truck and a semi tractor-trailer, officials said.
Ethan Angerami, 19, of Manchester was driving a truck that hit the rear of the tractor-trailer around 6:04 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County, near Greenup, Ill., according to Illinois State Police.
Angerami was a member of the Memorial High School Class of 2020, and a member of the school’s football program.
The Manchester Memorial Crusaders Football Team posted a statement on Facebook Monday night, urging people to donate to a GoFundMe page set up to cover Angerami’s funeral expenses.
“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Ethan Angerami, Alumni Class of 2020, in a car accident out of state over the weekend,” reads the post. “He was a wonderful person with a big heart and always willing to help his teammates. Our hearts go out to his parents and family.”
Manchester Memorial High School Football tweeted, “We lost a tremendous young man last night. He and his family played an unbelievable role in our program and our football family. Our condolences to the entire Angerami family. Rest In Peace Ethan.”
According to Illinois State Police, Angerami’s truck left the roadway and hit the right rear of a trailer being towed by a semi driven by Rodney Rice, 56, of Chillicothe, Texas, which was parked on the right westbound shoulder of I-70.
Both Angerami and his passenger, 18-year-old John Hibbard of Libson Falls, Maine, were both pronounced dead at the scene by Cumberland County Coroner Steven Sherwood.
Rice was taken to a hospital by ambulance with minor injuries, police said.
Rice was cited for improper parking, police said.
A Facebook page set up by Lisa Stapleton to raise funds for Angerami’s funeral states the two young men were on a road trip to visit a friend.
“Ethan was a football junky and star, while maintaining Honors level grades in high school,” writes Stapleton on the GoFundMe page.
“He had a big, warm heart of gold that not many got to see. He is survived by his big brother and little sister, both of whom miss him so much already. Please give to support the family’s costs to return Ethan to New Hampshire and bury him with honor and dignity.”
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday the page had raised $25,000 of its $30,000 goal.
“My heart hurts for the whole Angerami family,” wrote Michelle Partin with her donation. “I had Ethan for seventh grade math and remember that smile and his love for baseball.”
“Ethan was one of my former 4th graders at Jewett Street School,” wrote Karen “Mrs. O” O’Shaughnessy with her donation. “Saying prayers for his friends and family.”
“I knew him from high school,” wrote Jack Sharpe. “Talked highly of by others and was funny and kind when we were together. Rest in peace man.”
The GoFundMe page can be found by following this link: https://bit.ly/2RnVtMk.