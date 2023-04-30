A Manchester native has landed his first musical gig after college — a section cellist with one of the top orchestras in the United States, the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
Roric Cunningham, 22, will play his first concert as BSO cellist on Aug. 18 at the orchestra’s summer home in Tanglewood. He and two other newly hired cellists will join the BSO for a nine-city European tour in late August and September.
Cunningham grew up in the center city of Manchester and began playing cello with the Manchester city schools string program.
He studied at Manchester Community Music School under Harel Gietheim, quickly won competitions with the Portsmouth and Lakes Region symphonies, and toured Asia and Europe with the National Youth Orchestra in 2018 and 2019. He is a substitute cellist with Symphony NH and receive a scholarship to the Julliard School in Manhattan.
He graduates later this month.
“His brain is wired differently. It’s something I’ve never experienced, to have a student like him,” Gietheim told the Union Leader in 2019. He extolled Cunningham’s great ear, natural vibrato and calmness under pressure.
Cunningham soloed with several local orchestras, including the New Hampshire Philharmonic and Portsmouth Symphony. For his part, Cunningham likened the cello to chocolate milk, “really thick chocolate milk,” he said in 2019.
In a statement released by the BSO, he said the BSO has always been his dream job. “I’m so excited to be pursuing my dream as my career and to be making music in Boston with amazing musicians for years to come.”.
The BSO announced the hire of two other cello players, both far along in their careers. Both have websites and long lists of accomplishments. San Francisco resident Christine Lee has released her own album and produces Instagram interviews with leading musicians of her generation. Jonah Ellsworth has a master of musical arts from Yale, has soloed with the Jacksonville, , Akron, Boston Philharmonic and New England Conservatory symphonies.