Roric Cunningham

Roric Cunningham with his cello.

 Courtesy, Boston Symphony Orchestra

A Manchester native has landed his first musical gig after college — a section cellist with one of the top orchestras in the United States, the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Roric Cunningham, 22, will play his first concert as BSO cellist on Aug. 18 at the orchestra’s summer home in Tanglewood. He and two other newly hired cellists will join the BSO for a nine-city European tour in late August and September.