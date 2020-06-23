MANCHESTER — City officials hope to have a local lake and children’s splash pad open for residents to use by mid-July and a public pool open for use by August after aldermen approved funds to open the facilities.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig sent a memo to aldermen Tuesday recommending the city open Crystal Lake, Dupont Splash Pad and Hunt Pool for use by Manchester residents, contingent on hiring staff. The aldermen approved the recommendation in a telephone poll.
The total estimated cost to open the sites is $71,657. City officials have identified state funds, along with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds the aldermen approved for the Fun in the Sun program that will be reallocated to opening aquatics facilities, Craig said.
City aldermen approved using an additional $26,902 from the city’s contingency funds to cover the remaining costs associated with opening the three locations for public use.
Craig cast the tie-breaking vote June 2 to defeat a motion by At Large Alderman Joe Kelly Levasseur that would have opened city pools, the splash pad, basketball courts and playgrounds by July 1. A second motion by Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter, which looked to open the splash pad only by July 1, also met with defeat with Craig again breaking a 7-7 tie.
Last month, city officials cited budget concerns — specifically, a hiring freeze instituted in response to revenue shortfalls — as a main factor for keeping pools closed.
In making the new recommendation, Craig cited Gov. Chris Sununu letting his stay-at-home order expire June 15, along with state guidance easing restrictions on public gatherings and allowing public pools to open.
“At the time of our meeting, the governor’s stay-at-home order was still in place, and restrictions on gatherings of no more than 10 people,” said Craig. “With the governor letting the stay-at-home order expire, that eases restrictions on public gatherings and allows public pools to open.
“We’ve been keeping a close eye on COVID-19 in Manchester, and the number of cases has currently plateaued,” Craig said. “We’re not seeing the downward trajectory of cases many other communities in New Hampshire are seeing, but they’ve plateaued in Manchester, which is the reason for making these recommendations now.”
Porter said the new recommendations came as welcome news.
“I am happy the children of Manchester will have use of Crystal Lake, Dupont Splash Pad, and Hunt’s Pool to cool off during the hot summer months,” said Porter. “This is what I advocated for.”
Craig said geographic positioning played a role in determining which facilities would open. Hunt Pool is centrally located on Maple Street near Gill Stadium, while the Dupont Splash Pad is on the West Side and Crystal Lake serves the southern areas of the city.
All three aquatic facilities will operate at 50% capacity. For Hunt Pool, that means 208 bathers. Between 183 and 236 users will be permitted at Dupont Splash Pad, with 333 swimmers at Crystal Lake.
Staff at all three sites will verify proof of Manchester residency for all swimmers, Craig said.
Opening the facilities will require the hiring of an aquatics supervisor for $7,153 for the summer, according to city Parks Director Mark Gomez. In addition, four seasonal staff positions must be filled for Crystal Lake, six at Dupont Splash Pad, and at least 14 at Hunt Pool.
Gomez said the city will begin advertising the positions online in a day or two, in the hope of opening the sites as soon as possible.
“It will take at least a couple of weeks to go through the hiring process — posting positions, interviewing candidates, etc.,” said Gomez in an email. “Once personnel are hired, we will be training them to implement special COVID-19 safety protocols. These will include capacity limits and appropriate physical distancing.”
According to Gomez, his department is tentatively targeting mid-July for opening up Crystal Lake Beach and the Dupont Splash Pad. Hunt Pool will take longer, with Gomez hoping the city can have it ready by Aug. 1.
“Preparing a swimming pool for use is a big undertaking that includes extensive cleaning, restarting utilities, servicing mechanical systems, installing chemicals and more,” said Gomez. “If we can get it done faster, we will.”
Craig said city officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 data in the coming weeks.
“If things take a turn for the worse, and our COVID-19 numbers spike, the city may need to scale back or even close these facilities,” said Craig.