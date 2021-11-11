Members of the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment have unanimously approved requests for variances from a developer looking to build a 305-unit apartment complex on an undeveloped 38-acre parcel in the northern part of the Wellington Hill neighborhood in Manchester’s northeast corner.
The 5-0 vote came in during a special Wednesday night meeting of the board, which met mid-week due to the Veterans Day holiday.
The plans, filed by developer Torrington Properties, call for three buildings at the site, located north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way. The parcel consists of three properties owned separately by the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group.
The buildings would contain 305 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails and bike paths. The plan includes 615 parking spaces.
“The project is designed in response to the need for more housing in New Hampshire and is consistent with the live, work and play goals of urban centers,” says paperwork filed at City Hall.
The developer sought three zoning variances for the project — to allow multi-family residential in the R-1A Zone, allow three- or four-story buildings where 2½ stories are allowed, and allow a building height of 56.6 feet where 35 feet is allowed.
According to the filing, while the buildings will have more stories and be taller than currently allowed, “the development will be remote relative to surrounding properties and well-protected by forested cover,” allowing for a more compact development “consistent with the feel of the area.”
Front-facing buildings would have three stories, and rear-facing structures would stand four stories high.
A condition was included with the approval requiring the developer to offer 10 two-bedroom apartments at below-market rate rents for a period of 20 years.
Alderman Will Stewart, who represents the area in Ward 2 where the proposed development would be located, said that he supports the variance request but will address residents' concerns regarding traffic and parking if and when the proposal heads to the Planning Board.
“The city does have a significant rental challenge,” said Stewart. “Less than one percent vacancy right now. We do need more housing, and for that reason I am in support of the variances request. I appreciate the applicant's stated promise to provide some workforce housing units for 20 years.”
Vanessa Blais of the Manchester Housing Alliance also spoke in favor of granting the variances, to help address the city’s housing shortage.
“We’ve really got to get going really quickly in building these developments and we have to make sure that it doesn’t look like we’re obstructing these developments,” said Blais.
Torrington Properties — which has an office in Durham — has several projects underway in New Hampshire.
The firm is currently building a mixed use development called West End Yards in Portsmouth.
The first phase is complete and nearly 100% leased, and the company is constructing the next phase of residential along with some commercial now.
Last year they completed Veridian apartments in Portsmouth, which are fully leased.
Currently they are proposing to redevelop the closed Cinemagic theater in Portsmouth as approximately 100 condominium units — with 20% being workforce housing. They also recently purchased the Newington Park shopping center.