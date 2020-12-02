Manchester officials unveiled plans this week to provide temporary shelter to over 100 homeless individuals this winter, a collaborative effort that includes beds at local shelters, warming centers and a yet-to-be-determined temporary winter shelter.
Mayor Joyce Craig presented an overview of the city’s winter sheltering plans to city aldermen Tuesday night.
There were 123 shelter beds in the city as of Nov. 30, spread among three locations — Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH), Angie’s Place and 1269 Cafe.
Shelter beds in Manchester are staffed and operated by FIT-NH. They will be open 24/7 and there will be case management as well as some onsite clinical care management and support, city officials said.
Officials said beds at FIT-NH and Angie’s Place have been full since the state cleared homeless campers off state-owned land outside Hillsborough County courthouse on Nov. 20. The 1269 Cafe has also been providing temporary overflow shelter since that time, officials said.
Emergency warming center beds at the Cashin Senior Center, which will be made available if all shelter beds are full and temperatures fall below 0 degrees with wind chill, would be staffed by volunteers and, in some cases, fire department personnel.
Manchester’s Fatality Prevention Team will be activated to bring unsheltered individuals in from dangerously cold weather. Emergency warming center beds will be open 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
City officials said, based on last year’s statistics, they anticipate the emergency warming center beds will be opened two dozen times this winter. In addition, 1269 Café operates a warming center during the day and will continue to do so during the winter months.
City officials indicate that by the end of December they expect the total number of warming center beds to climb to 65, and the number of shelter beds to climb to 200 once a suitable location for a temporary winter sheltering facility is identified.
The city’s plans to use the building at 77 Pearl St. as a temporary shelter were dashed last week when real estate investor Ben Gamache bought the building.
FIT-NH personnel have been looking at several locations for a potential shelter, with a final decision expected as soon as next week, officials said.
“We have been looking since July, anticipating having even fewer beds due to COVID requirements,” said Manchester fire chief Dan Goonan.
“It’s been a very difficult endeavor, between the logistics, location, safety and finding an owner willing to allow a building to be used for homeless...we have exhausted most options.”
According to data collected by the Manchester Homeless Outreach Collaboration, as of Oct. 30 the city has identified a total of 431 unsheltered individuals in the Queen City since January.
Of those, 155 are considered “active” cases, while officials are unable to confirm the whereabouts of 276 individuals over the past 30 days.
City officials warned the anticipated Dec. 31 closure of the state-owned Dube Center in Laconia, located at the former Laconia State School, could impact the homeless situation in Manchester.
The state contracted with the Dube Center to provide shelter for homeless who have to quarantine as a result of a positive test or exposure to COVID-19.
If the Dube Center were to close, city officials said, FIT-NH would need to use Angie’s Place as a quarantine site for individuals staying at the FIT-NH shelter that test positive or are exposed to COVID, reducing the number of shelter beds available in the city.
Alderman Tony Sapienza expressed dismay over the idea that anyone would consider closing the Dube Center during the winter months in the middle of a pandemic.
“This is a perfect example of what can’t happen,” said Sapienza.