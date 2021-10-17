Members of the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment have tabled a request for variances from a developer looking to build a 305-unit apartment complex on an undeveloped 38-acre parcel in the northern part of the Wellington Hill neighborhood in Manchester’s northeast corner.
The plans, filed by developer Torrington Properties, call for three buildings at the site, located north of Radburn Street and north and east of Fox Hollow Way.
The buildings would contain 305 one- and two-bedroom apartment units with amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, walking trails and bike paths. The plan includes 615 parking spaces.
“The project is designed in response to the need for more housing in New Hampshire and is consistent with the live, work and play goals of urban centers,” says paperwork filed at City Hall.
The parcel consists of three properties owned separately by the city, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester and the Kirk Group.
The matter has been tabled until the board’s next meeting on Nov. 10.
Several residents spoke out against the proposal last week, citing traffic concerns and the impact the development could have on surrounding communities.
I’m against it because I think it’s out of the hands of, or over the heads of, the zoning board,” said Brian Fitzpatrick of Smyth Road. I think it's more of a regional development, because people from Hooksett have spoken out against it. Last time they had a meeting about this area the town of Hooksett was notified, they weren’t this time. In my opinion it’s too big for the zoning board to handle. It’s basically a regional development and should go to the planning board and not just the zoning board.”
The project received support from the Manchester Housing Alliance and Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, who represents the Wellington Hill neighborhood. Over the summer, city aldermen attached as a condition of the sale of its property a stipulation that a second way in and out of the neighborhood be part of any site plan.
As of now, the only way to access the parcel is via Edward J. Roy Drive.
Last month Stewart said he hopes the development will help address the city’s “historically low rental vacancy rates,” while at the same time not exacerbate safety and traffic issues facing the Wellington Hill neighborhood.
Jay Bosignano, chief executive officer and principal at Torrington Properties, thanked members of the zoning board late last week for their “thoughtful review,” saying his firm looks forward to returning next month.
“We appreciate the issues that were raised,” said Bosignano. “As the zoning board noted, the issue of potential traffic on Smyth Road would be best addressed at the Planning Board. It is also worth noting that we were required by the city to connect Radburn Street to Smyth Road for a number of good reasons. We are confident our project can successfully address traffic issues through the permitting process.”
Bosignano went on to say zoning board members acknowledged his firm’s contention that a single-family home development at the site would not be feasible because of the effort to construct roads and utilities to provide proper frontage to each single-family home.
“We believe multifamily is best suited for this property,” said Bosignano. “Our team of professionals have worked hard over the past 6 months to come up with a plan that limits sprawl, preserves substantial buffers around the project perimeter and is going to create an environment that is unique for this very unique parcel of land. A multifamily footprint will ensure there are substantially less impacts to existing wetlands and buffers than a single-family home development would create. In addition to meeting a need for more housing, our project would be consistent with other multi-family developments which currently exist in the neighborhood.”
The developer is seeking three zoning variances for the project — to allow multi-family residential in the R-1A Zone, allow three- or four-story buildings where 2½ stories are allowed, and allow a building height of 56.6 feet where 35 feet is allowed.
According to the filing, while the buildings will have more stories and be taller than currently allowed, “the development will be remote relative to surrounding properties and well-protected by forested cover,” allowing for a more compact development “consistent with the feel of the area.”
The proposal calls for the buildings to have varying heights to alter the roof line and “add character.” Front-facing buildings would have three stories, and rear-facing structures would stand four stories high.
Torrington Properties -- which has an office in Durham -- has several projects underway in New Hampshire.
The firm is currently building a mixed use development called West End Yards in Portsmouth.
The first phase is complete and nearly 100% leased, and the company is constructing the next phase of residential along with some commercial now.
Last year they completed Veridian apartments in Portsmouth, which are fully leased.
Currently they are proposing to redevelop the closed Cinemagic theater in Portsmouth as approximately 100 condominium units -- with 20% being workforce housing. They also recently purchased the Newington Park shopping center.
“Torrington Properties is a first class developer that aims for win/win development with a transparent and collaborative approach,” said Atty. John Cronin, who represents Torrington.