Manchester police say they are investigating after bags of rocks with white-supremacist messages were reportedly left in several residents' driveways.
Police said Tuesday they have received reports of people finding sandwich bags containing "what appears to be a supremacist message" outside their homes.
The bags were partially filled with rocks and either left by a vehicle or on walkways, police said in a release. Several bags were found on Varney Street, and others in driveways on Oneida Street, according to police.
Police said it does not appear any one individual or group was targeted. Police are trying to determine who placed the bags.
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said the department’s Civil Rights Unit is aware of the messaging, and is “working with the Manchester Police Department and our federal partners to investigate.”
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Last July, Manchester police were called after residents in neighborhoods across the city reported finding flyers containing anti-Semitic messaging outside their homes.
The flyers included a reference to a website connected with The Goyim Defense League (GDL), a “loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism,” according to information provided by the Anti-Defamation League.
The flyers contained messaging such as, “every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and “every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.” The pro-Trump catch phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” was also included on the flyers.
The flyers were contained in a zip-locked sandwich bag, weighed down using unpopped kernels of popcorn. Police took in about 15-20 flyers at the time.