The Manchester police and fire departments are partnering to host a series of community meetings designed to strengthen ties between emergency personnel and city residents.
The first session is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Engine 5 fire station, 55 Webster St. in the city’s North End. The event will be held rain or shine, and officials recommend all participants bring a chair.
“The goal is to have a meeting every month in a different sector of the city,” officials said in a release.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg and officers from the department’s Community Affairs Division are expected to be in attendance. Residents are invited to attend, ask questions and raise concerns.
“We hope that by holding these meetings, it will only strengthen relationships with the citizens of Manchester and allow for ongoing open lines of communication,” officials said in a news release.