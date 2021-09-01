Manchester police seek public's help locating missing teen By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Emma D’AlessandrisCourtesy Manchester Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager missing since Friday.Emma D’Alessandris, 17, was on her way to a medical appointment when shewent missing on Friday, August 27, police said in a release.D’Alessandris is described as a white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’5” tall with brightlydyed red hair.She was last seen wearing jeans.“Emma has a medical condition that requires treatment and she may become ill if she goes too long without seeing a doctor,” Manchester police said in a statement.Anyone with information about D'Alessandris’ whereabouts is asked to call Manchesterpolice at 603-668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Dear Abby: Woman plants thick roots in married son's home Dear Abby: Married matchmaker tries to sink resulting romance Dear Abby: Friend's constant advice on all things begins to grate Dear Abby: Woman's parents continue to host unfaithful ex Dear Abby: Dad encourages teen to drink before heading to college Dear Abby: Family's help with child care comes at a cost Dad-to-be says he never thought Kingston baby blast would cause public alarm Hints from Heloise: Stop the telemarketing calls Dear Abby: Star-crossed lovers remain worlds apart on Earth Hints from Heloise: Wedding expenses Request News Coverage