Residents of a Beech Street neighborhood where a company hopes to set up a sober home spoke out against the proposal during a recent planning board meeting, saying such facilities “aren’t right” for residential neighborhoods like theirs.
Planning board members last week heard a request to change the use of 568 Beech St., currently a two-family dwelling, to a six-bedroom congregate housing facility.
603 Sober Living LLC has filed an application to change the use of 568 Beech St. from residential use to congregate housing for a 12-step abstinence based sober living house for 12 men, according to an application filed with the planning board.
“Residents will be required to engage in five meetings a week, a weekly house meeting, various chores, obtain employment or volunteer work, be weekly drug tested, engage in the community at large, and build healthy lifestyle change for their recovery,” the application reads.
Several residents spoke out against the proposal during a public hearing last week.
“The values of our properties are at risk with this,” said Nelson Gagnon, who identified himself as a property owner in the neighborhood. “The city and the zoning board need to figure out where these places should be located. You can’t just put them in residential neighborhoods.”
Brendan Gilmartin, also a nearby property owner, read from letters from residents opposed to the project who couldn’t attend the public hearing.
“This house is a rock’s throw from Central High School,” said Gilmartin.
Others argued the proposal should be considered a halfway house instead of a sober living facility, claiming it could draw individuals just getting out of prison. Others had concerns over potential noise from house residents smoking outside the building.
Representatives of the applicants responded to the impact on nearby property values by saying they believe the sober house could benefit the community. They also said they would make efforts talk nearby property owners to see how they could become better neighbors,
603 Sober Living LLC provides peer to peer support, connection to a case manager and a safe, healthy living environment, according to the application.
The house will include a house manager who lives on site.
603 Sober Living LLC will seek New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences certification after the first three months of being open.
Owner Christina Manter is in discussion with the building owner about adding a third bathroom. If added, the program will help 14 men.
Two of the bedrooms will have three men and three rooms will have two men, according to the application.
The company’s mission is: “A sober living environment where sobriety is our foundation; recovery is our journey, and community keeps us together.” Some classes offered include financial peace and behavioral change.
“New Hampshire has an on-going never ending addiction problem,” the application reads. “People fight daily to access long-term housing, stable enough to sustain their recovery efforts. Individuals who struggle with substance misuse battle to maintain healthy lifestyles; make good choices; obtain and manage long-term employment; and so much more.”