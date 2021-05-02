A request to rezone a parcel of land off Front Street to allow for construction of 70 townhouses will be discussed at a public hearing before the Aldermen meet on Tuesday.
Representatives of Northpoint Engineering have submitted the request on developer William Socha’s behalf, asking the parcel be changed from residential-suburban low density to residential multifamily.
The 7-acre parcel, located on the west side of Front Street, at the southwest corner of the intersection with Old Hackett Hill Road, contains a single-family home. The four parcels to the north of the site and up to Hackett Hill Road are all zoned residential-suburban multifamily and contain garden-style condominiums and apartments.
There are only four remaining single-family houses along this one-mile section of Front Street. There are two duplexes, and the remaining parcels are all multi-family units, according to city officials.
The parcel is currently owned by Theresa A. Piotrowski, trustee of the Piotrowski Family Trust.
In a letter to aldermen, staff at Northpoint Engineering say allowing the change will permit a townhouse-style development with up to 70 rental units.
“This new development would create additional rental units in an accessible area that is currently comprised of many different types of multi-family developments, and it would help to meet current market demand,” writes Jeffrey Lewis, principal engineer at Northpoint Engineering. “It would also help to increase the development potential of the (residential suburban multifamily) district which is nearly built-out citywide.”
Northpoint Engineering claims the proposed townhouse development will increase the tax base and generate approximately $260,000 a year, based on current tax rates for similar developments. The impact on the city in terms of water, sewer, highway and public building costs is considered “nominal,” according to city officials.
In 2012, city aldermen granted a similar zoning request to Socha for a smaller parcel. The city’s planning board expressed support for the most recent request; aldermen have to sign off on the change.
Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. All testimony will be referred to the Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading for consideration.