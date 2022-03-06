Members of Manchester’s superintendent search committee hope this week to finalize a job description for the vacant post.
The Special Committee on the Superintendent Search is scheduled to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the aldermanic chambers at City Hall.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools Jennifer Gillis was chosen to serve as the interim head of the state’s largest school district, and will serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement for John Goldhardt.
Search committee members want to have a basic job description for the position — and funding sources to advertise it — identified in time for a vote by the full board on March 14.
From there, resumes and responses would be compiled for 30 days, leaving the end of April and early May to engage with candidates.
“The intent is to have a candidate to bring forward by June 1. It’s an aggressive schedule, but we feel we can meet it, and we’re not engaging a company to do a national search. We’ll post the job as widely as we can and see who responds, and make our decision accordingly,” Jim O’Connell, the search committee’s chair, said.
He said he feels there are already a number of highly qualified local candidates.
“I’m satisfied that we’ll be able to meet this timeline,” O’Connell said. “My concern really is that we have stability, and we continue on the trajectory we’re on and continue moving the district forward.”
The search committee consists of school board members Julie Turner, Karen Soule, Nicole Leapley, Peter Argeropoulos and O’Connell.
Calls for more voices on the search committee have been raised recently by some in the community.
Sue Hannan, president of the city’s teachers union, said she would like to see educators more involved in the process.
“For the last few superintendent searches, it’s been ‘well you can come to a public session,’ and that doesn’t really help the majority of your employees. So we’re hoping that you will include hopefully leaders from every one of your education unions, but otherwise including educators to have a conversation with this board. We feel we have a lot to offer and a lot to let you know about what the needs of the educators are.”
School board member Ken Tassey said he would like to see a “broader spectrum” of the community represented on the committee.
“That could include expanding the number of committee members, or discuss a sot of restructuring of the search committee to include a parent, a teacher, a senior student,” said Tassey. “Then look at the filters by which we might screen those participating committee members geographically so that we are really representing the whole city.”
Search committee and school board member Soule agreed, but said any restructuring should be done at a later date.
“I think the first step is we need to tackle the logistics,” said Soule. “I think that’s something we can do as a group, then moving forward that (committee membership) can be something we reconsider.”
“We really want to make this as transparent and have as much community involvement as possible,” said Ageropoulos. “Everybody here wants to find the right person, someone who’s in it to win it, so to speak.”
O’Connell said the process will be as open to the public as possible, “a contrast to other work done in the past.”
“Everything we do will be done in public and involve public comment throughout the process.”
Former Manchester school Superintendent Goldhardt resigned Feb. 11. He has since been hired as superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada.