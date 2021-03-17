The city’s emergency winter homeless shelter set up at the former Manchester police headquarters on Chestnut Street is set to cease operations on March 31.
CEO Maria Devlin of Families in Transition-New Horizons (FIT-NH) told Manchester aldermen this week the facility has supported as many as 70 people on busy nights, in addition to 110 individuals at the organization’s adult emergency shelter on Manchester Street.
“Families in Transition is working to find alternative housing for everyone who is at the temporary shelter,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “City departments have been working in collaboration with FIT and many of our local partners to connect people with the services.”
“The total number of residents served across all shelter operations has varied each night and is starting to decline as the weather continues to warm up,” wrote Devlin in a memo to board members. “Thanks to our collective efforts, every person who utilized one of the temporary shelters is now connected to comprehensive services, including case management, managed care providers, and mental health services.”
Aldermen voted in December to approve a plan to use the former police headquarters as accommodations for the city’s homeless during the cold months.
For $18,000 a month, FIT-NH leased about 10,000 square feet on two floors at 351 Chestnut St., with enough space to have separate areas for day programming and beds.
“Thank you for your partnership in helping save lives in Manchester these past few months,” wrote Devlin. “Dozens of our community members who would have otherwise been sleeping outside during the coldest New England nights were supported with warm shelter, case management services, and meals this winter. Through our collaborative efforts we have provided a comprehensive and effective fatality prevention model of service, the first of its kind in the history of our organization and in the city of Manchester.”
Jean Lascelle, 67, was shot in the head and killed on Feb. 13 outside the shelter. Timothy Johnson, 38, was arrested last month in Framingham, Mass., on a fugitive from justice warrant charging him with second-degree murder in Lascelle’s death.
Devlin told board members staff at FIT-NH are working with residents of the temporary facilities to find alternative housing solutions as these programs wind down, speaking with city welfare officials, local landlords, veteran services and other local and statewide nonprofits and housing service providers to find available housing opportunities.
Craig thanked city welfare director Charleen Michaud for her efforts and the work of her staff.
“Charlene actually found a rooming house that had vacancies and connected them with FIT,” said Craig. “They’ve also been providing FIT specialists with training. She’s had individuals go to the shelter and work with at least eight individuals over there. There’s great collaboration working -- the goal is to keep individuals who are in the emergency shelter sheltered going forward.”
As of Tuesday, FIT-NH was able to place seven people.
“The challenges before us are more significant than any single entity can solve,” Devlin wrote. “This community-wide issue requires a community-wide solution. This period of crisis is testing us all, yet we believe there are brighter days ahead.”