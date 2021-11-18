The Grinch, photo above, gives out candy from the ManchVegas Brew Bus during the Christmas Parade on Elm Street in Manchester on Dec. 1. In photo left, Lilly Conor, 5, of Hooksett, enjoys hot coco during the festivities.
The city of Manchester will host the Queen City’s annual holiday parade on December 4, officials announced Thursday.
Rumors the annual parade was about to be cancelled were circulating after officials cut ties with InTown Manchester, the organization that typically organizes the event, but the city, in partnership with various community organizations and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, agreed this week to move forward with plans for the popular event.
"The Holiday Parade is a great way to kick off the month of December," said Mayor Joyce Craig. "The parade didn't happen during the pandemic, so we're looking forward to bringing one of Manchester's beloved holiday traditions back downtown."
John Clayton and Peter White will emcee the parade from Veteran's Park in downtown Manchester. Currently, Memorial, West and Central High School marching bands are scheduled to participate and The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 44 will be on hand to collect letters to Santa.
Other participants include the Palace Theatres, the Manchester Fire Department, the Manchester Police Department, UNH Manchester, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Manchester Transit Authority, Santa Claus and others.
"We look forward to participating in this parade every year," said Tim Roberts, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 44. "We'll have letter carriers walking the route collecting letters to Santa. We hope many people come downtown on Dec. 4 to participate in the fun."
The Holiday Parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The parade will begin immediately following the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle, presented by Millennium Running.
"Our team at Millennium Running is excited to continue the tradition of having thousands of Santas running and walking on Elm Street in the BASC Santa Claus Shuffle," said John Mortimer, owner and founder of Millennium Running. "Kicking off the city's Holiday Parade with the Santa Claus Shuffle that benefits the Safe Sports Network is a great way to kick off the holiday season."