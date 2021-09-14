On Sept. 17, three of downtown Manchester’s parking spaces will be transformed into miniature parks...sort of.
PARK(ing) Day is an annual global event where city residents, businesses, artists and activists collaborate to temporarily transform parking spaces into “park” spaces, tiny public spaces for people to enjoy.
Founded in 2005 by San Francisco-based art and design firm REBAR, what started as a subversive “tactical urbanism” installation has become an annual event in dozens of cities across the world, often hosted by the cities themselves.
Mayor Joyce Craig’s office announced they will co-host the inaugural Manchester PARK(ing) Day Celebration this Friday, Sept. 17, with Queen City Bike Collective, Café La Reine, and Bookery Manchester.
"It's always exciting to have unique events in our downtown," said Craig in a statement. "Outdoor dining has been great for our community and the atmosphere on Elm Street, and I love to see that idea being taken a step further. I'm looking forward to stopping by all of the installations this Friday."
Manchester’s PARK(ing) Day event will take place in three downtown parking spaces.
The main event features a bike-friendly pop-up hosted by Queen City Bike Collective, a local bike advocacy non-profit, in the outdoor dining area of Campo Enoteca at 696 Elm St. from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"We are really excited to have a chance to do this pop-up event in the heart of downtown," said Abby Easterly, Executive Director of Queen City Bike Collective, in a statement. "We look forward to talking to people who may not yet be familiar with everything we are hoping to do to make Manchester a safer, more affordable place to ride a bike."
Café La Reine and Bookery Manchester will take part by adding interactive features to their outdoor dining spaces.
Café La Reine, 915 Elm St., will host morning chess from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Bookery Manchester, 844 Elm St., will feature hopscotch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All three events are free and open to the public.
"The Bookery is excited to participate in the first PARK(ing) Day in Manchester. This is a great opportunity for more residents and visitors to see all our downtown community has to offer," said Liz Hitchcock, owner of Bookery Manchester, in a statement.
"We are excited to welcome everyone downtown to our patio at Café La Reine for some coffee, great food, and chess," said Alexandra Horton, Café La Reine owner, in a statement.
For more information and to sign up, visit https://fb.me/e/2taD2ynlD.