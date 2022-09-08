Mosquito

Three additional batches of mosquitoes collected last week in Manchester have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting health officials to raise the risk level for mosquito-borne illness to high in the Queen City and begin spraying efforts at local parks and fields.

 Reuters photo

The Manchester Health Department announced the city will spray to control adult mosquitoes on Monday Sept. 12 ,from 5 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. If weather conditions are not suitable, spraying will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, across the same time period.