Three additional batches of mosquitoes collected last week in Manchester have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting health officials to raise the risk level for mosquito-borne illness to high in the Queen City and begin spraying efforts at local parks and fields.
Three additional batches of mosquitoes collected last week in Manchester have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting health officials to raise the risk level for mosquito-borne illness to high in the Queen City and begin spraying efforts at local parks and fields.
The Manchester Health Department announced the city will spray to control adult mosquitoes on Monday Sept. 12 ,from 5 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. If weather conditions are not suitable, spraying will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, across the same time period.
This marks the first time since 2018 Manchester has sprayed for mosquitoes, health officials m said.
“Since the evening use of sports fields and some parks, when people are more apt to be bitten by mosquitoes, has increased with the commencement of the fall sports leagues, we want to be proactive in protecting the public health of the community,” city health director Anna Thomas said in a statement. “In addition to this action, residents must continue to protect themselves through the use of appropriate insect repellent and wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts at dawn and dusk and the elimination of mosquito breeding areas.”
Spraying may take place in the following locations:
Gossler/Parkside School; Parker Varney School; Southside Middle School; West Memorial Field; Highland Goffes Falls School; Green Acres/McLaughlin Schools; Jewett Street School; McDonough School; Hillside School; Memorial High School; Stark Park; Livingston Park; Rock Rimmon Park; Derryfield Park; Youngsville Park; Padden Field/Stevens Pond Park; Derryfield Country Club; Raco Theodore Park; Piscataqoug River Park; Wolf Park; Basquil-Sheehan Park; Prout Park; Stevens Park; Brown Mitchell Park; St. Anthony Park; Precourt Park; Goffs Falls Park; Gill Stadium Complex; Singer/Merrimack River Park; and the Clement Lemire Athletic Complex.
Dragon Mosquito Control Inc. of Brentwood will carry out the mosquito control efforts using backpack sprayers and/or a truck mounted sprayer on city owned property only. No city-wide road or aerial spraying is to be conducted, health officials said.
Two insecticides -- Merus 3.0 (pyrethrins 5.0%) and CrossCheck Plus (bifenthrin 7.9%) -- will be used to control adult mosquitoes, health officials said.
Residents can call the Manchester Health Department at (603) 624-6466 or visit the city website at www.manchesternh.gov for more information regarding spray dates and times, location, insecticides, precautions and other concerns.
Earlier this week, aldermen approved a request from Phil Alexakos, chief operating officer of the Manchester Health Department, for $25,000 from the city’s contingency fund to cover costs associated with spraying like contractor labor, supplies and health department overtime.
Any unused funds will be returned to contingency at the end of the mosquito season, officials said.
The cost of the last mosquito spraying effort in Manchester, conducted in 2018, was approximately $9,000 for one round of spraying, officials said.
First identified in New Hampshire in 2000, West Nile Virus is one of three “arboviruses” transmitted by mosquitoes here. The others are Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon Virus (JCV).
Symptoms of West Nile infection usually appear within a week after a bite, causing flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue.
Many people develop no symptoms or very mild symptoms, but a very small percentage of those infected can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Prevention guidelines for West Nile Virus and other arboviruses include the following:
1. Eliminate standing water and other mosquito breeding locations. In warm weather, mosquitoes can breed in any puddle that lasts more than four days.
2. Be aware of where mosquitoes live and breed and keep them from entering your home. Mosquitoes can enter homes through unscreened windows or doors, or broken screens.
3. Protect yourself from mosquito bites. If outside during evening, nighttime, and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite, children and adults should wear protective clothing such as long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks.
4. Consider the use of an effective insect repellent, such as one containing DEET.
Anyone with questions about arboviruses, including Wexx Nile Virus, can call the New Hampshire Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496. Fact Sheets on West Nile virus and other arboviruses are available on the DHHS website.