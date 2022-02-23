A veterans group behind a 2019 federal lawsuit calling for the removal of a Bible from a POW-MIA memorial at the Manchester VA Medical Center is now proposing a second display to honor veterans of all religious faiths.
Lawyers for the Military Religious Freedom Foundation filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Concord on Wednesday to dismiss “without prejudice” the MRFF’s case against the Manchester VA — for now. The judge agreed.
Created by the Northeast POW-MIA Network, the POW-MIA display includes a Bible that was donated by the late Herman “Herk” Streitburger of Bedford, who was held captive in a German POW camp during World War II.
The MRFF lawsuit was filed on behalf of two veterans who get medical care at the Manchester VA — including an Air Force veteran from New Hampshire who is a Christian. It stated that inclusion of the Bible in the display was a violation of the First Amendment protection against government establishment of religion.
Mikey Weinstein from the MRFF said his organization will ask the VA Medical Center in Manchester to approve its request for a second POW-MIA display that would honor veterans of all faiths — and those who have none.
“It is our distinct hope the VA will follow through in a spirit of diversity, inclusion and equity, and expeditiously, fairly, justly, rationally and reasonably grant us approval for our request for that table to represent all POWs and MIAs and indeed all members of the U.S military,” Weinstein said in an interview Wednesday.
“We want to honor them all,” Weinstein said.
In an artist’s rendering, the proposed display features an American flag, a “Generic Book of Faith,” and a granite plaque with the words of the First Amendment.
Weinstein said the “book of faith” would include prayers and readings from a number of faiths as well as representing “atheists, agnostics, secularists and humanists.”
First Liberty Institute, a law firm dedicated to protecting religious freedom, is an intervenor defendant in the federal case.
“The Bible stays and our veterans win,” Michael Berry, First Liberty’s director of military affairs said Wednesday.
“The POW/MIA Remembrance Table is a visible, time-honored tradition that will remain on display at the Manchester VA Medical Center,” Berry said. “Others are free to create their own displays, but anyone who tries to alter or disturb our client’s display will have to go through us.”
If the VA does not approve MRFF’s request, Weinstein said, his organization will return to federal court to press its case.
The Manchester case garnered national attention in 2019 when then-Vice President Mike Pence declared in a speech to a veterans’ group: “Let me be clear: Under this administration, VA hospitals will not be religion-free zones.”
“We will always respect the freedom of religion of every veteran of every faith,” said Pence, an evangelical Christian. “And my message to the New Hampshire VA hospital is: The Bible stays.”
That same year, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced an updated policy “permitting religious literature symbols and displays at VA facilities to protect religious liberty for veterans and families while ensuring inclusivity and non-discrimination.”
The VA updated its policy in January 2020, stating: “Religious symbols may be included in a passive display, including a holiday display, in public areas of VA facilities ... if the display is of the type that follows in the longstanding tradition of monuments, symbols and practices that simply recognize the important role that religion plays in the lives of many Americans.”
“Such displays should respect and tolerate differing views and should not elevate one belief system over others,” the directive reads.
The policy also encouraged top officials at all VA facilities to form local committees representing “diverse faith traditions” to address such displays.
Weinstein said most people who work at MRFF are Christians. “This is not about slamming Christianity,” he said. “It’s about supporting our Constitution, which is blind … to whatever anyone’s particular religious view is.”