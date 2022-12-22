Registered nurses Elizabeth Vozzella of Manchester, left, and Alexandra Lominy of Hooksett who work with the CMC Health Care for the Homeless program, read the names of those who passed away in 2022 during Wednesday night’s vigil.
Anna Thomas the public health director for Manchester, front, and Rossana Goding, next to her, the director of health care for the CMC Health Care for the Homeless program, took part in the vigil.
Mayor Joyce Craig, front left, read a proclamation to make this an official day in Manchester.
Luminaries were lit in Veterans Park and vigil participants were urged to bring them home and keep them lit for the evening.
Pat Fennelly of Manchester, and Ken Grinnell, right, sang with the Grace Episcopal Church Choir during the vigil.
Remembering the homeless who died in Manchester this year was held on Wednesday.
For the sixth consecutive year, advocates, health care workers, members of the faith community and others gathered in the cold on Wednesday evening to remember those with no home.
Wednesday, the winter solstice, is the longest night of the year. It is also set aside as National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.
Catholic Medical Center’s Health Care for the Homeless, Families in Transition — NH, Hope for NH Recovery, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, and the NH Coalition to End Homelessness, along with members of Grace Episcopal Church and its choir were on hand for the tribute to the homeless and formerly homeless. The 31 names of those who died in Manchester in 2022 were read.
Luminaries for those men and women were lit in Veterans Park and participants were urged to bring them home and keep them lit for the evening. Similar ceremonies took place across the country.