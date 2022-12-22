Elizabeth Vozzella of Manchester and Alexandra Lominy of Hooksett
Buy Now

Registered nurses Elizabeth Vozzella of Manchester, left, and Alexandra Lominy of Hooksett who work with the CMC Health Care for the Homeless program, read the names of those who passed away in 2022 during Wednesday night’s vigil.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

For the sixth consecutive year, advocates, health care workers, members of the faith community and others gathered in the cold on Wednesday evening to remember those with no home.

Wednesday, the winter solstice, is the longest night of the year. It is also set aside as National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.