Director of Manchester Water Works Philip Croasdale

In this 2019 photo, Manchester Water Works Director Phil Croasdale tries a sample of the water his department prepares for city taps.

 David Lane/Union Leader

Customers in communities who receive their drinking water from Manchester Water Works may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of the water starting next week.

Manchester Water Works officials announced that from Aug. 14 through Oct. 2 the disinfectant in drinking water will temporarily switch from chloramine to chlorine. During this time, customers may notice a “slight change in the taste and smell of your drinking water,” officials said in a release.