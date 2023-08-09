Customers in communities who receive their drinking water from Manchester Water Works may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of the water starting next week.
Manchester Water Works officials announced that from Aug. 14 through Oct. 2 the disinfectant in drinking water will temporarily switch from chloramine to chlorine. During this time, customers may notice a “slight change in the taste and smell of your drinking water,” officials said in a release.
Manchester Water Works is responsible for providing drinking water and fire protection to the city of Manchester and portions of Auburn, Bedford, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett and Londonderry.
Manchester Water Works periodically switches the disinfectant it uses from chloramine to chlorine as part of the maintenance of its water distribution systems. The most recent switch was performed in November 2021.
During the temporary switch, Water Works will also conduct selective hydrant flushing to enhance water quality.
Water Works personnel collect and test water samples to monitor for chloramine and chlorine levels throughout the city and will continue to do so while the switchover is in effect.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates the safe use of chlorine and chloramine.
Chloramine disinfection consists of combining chlorinated water with small amounts of ammonia. It is commonly used for disinfection in public water systems in New Hampshire, the United States, and worldwide, and is preferred for reduced formation of disinfection byproducts and its long-lasting residual.
To reduce the taste or smell of chlorine, Manchester Water Works recommends:
• Running the cold water tap for two minutes. Run it for five to 10 minutes when water is not used for several hours;
• Refrigerate cold tap water in an open pitcher. Within a few hours, the chlorine taste and odor will disappear.
• Some filters may reduce the chlorine taste and smell. MWW recommends using devices that are installed at your faucet tap or pitcher-style filters. Use a filter certified to meet NSF standards and replace the filter as recommended by the manufacturer.
Individuals and business owners who take special precautions to remove chloramine from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch to chlorine.
Most methods for removing chloramine from tap water are effective in removing chlorine. Individuals with special health concerns are advised to check with a health care provider on the use of tap water.