Manchester’s water supply will be treated with chlorine for the next four months following recent “spikes” detected in the levels of nitrates, officials said Monday.
Manchester Water Works will convert the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from chloramine to chlorine beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7, and continuing through March 31, 2022.
“Over the course of the past few months we’ve seen a trending in the wrong direction of water quality, but still within the regulated limits of EPA standards,” said Water Works Director Phil Croasdale. “The water is safe; this is a proactive approach we’re taking.”
According to Croasdale, Water Works periodically switches the disinfectant from chloramine to chlorine to maintain the city’s water distribution system.
MWW routinely tests water samples to monitor for chloramine and chlorine levels throughout the distribution system, said Dave Miller, Water Work’s Deputy Director of Treatment and Supply.
“Chloramine is chlorine combined with low-level ammonia,” said Croasdale. “There’s something called biofilm in all distribution systems in one form or another, which is harmless. It can feed off the ammonia in the water and elevate the nitrate levels, which can be a problem down the road. It’s not a problem now; we’re still under the maximum contaminant level.”
“What we noticed as we progressed through the summer into the fall, we noticed more signs of nitrification — bacteria converting the nitrogen into nitrite,” Miller said.
“Switch to chlorine and you eliminate the ammonia, you eliminate the food source and the problem will go away,” said Croasdale.
According to a 2016 EPA survey, 25% to 40% of the utilities that use chloramine reported using free chlorine conversions to control nitrification.
Chloramine is not as effective in killing bacteria, but lacks the taste and odor problems of straight chlorine, officials said.
Water Works started using chloramine as a secondary disinfectant in 2006. It is added to tap water at a concentration of 2.5 parts per million.
Both Croasdale and Miller said most customers likely won’t notice any difference when the switch is made to chlorine.
MWW made a similar switch to chlorine briefly in 2013 following the detection of elevated levels of coliform bacteria.
“We didn’t get any phone calls,” said Croasdale. “People didn’t notice the difference.”
Should you notice a change in the taste or smell of chlorine, MWW recommends:
Run the cold water tap for two minutes. Run it for five to 10 minutes when water is not used for several hours.
Refrigerate cold tap water in an open pitcher. Within a few hours, the chlorine taste and odor should dissipate.
There are filters that may reduce the chlorine taste and smell. MWW recommends those that are either installed onto your faucet tap or use a pitcher-style filter.
Individuals and business owners who need to take precautions to remove chloramine from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch to chlorine, officials said.
Individuals with special health concerns should consult a health care provider on the use of tap water.
Manchester Water Works is responsible for providing drinking water and fire protection to the City of Manchester and portions of Auburn, Bedford, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett and Londonderry.
For more information, go to www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Water-Works or contact the MWW Laboratory at 603-792-2855, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.