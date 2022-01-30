After finding a mangled deer carcass in the woods near her yard, a Manchester woman has a warning for pet owners living near the southern part of the city.
It’s mating season, and coyotes are on the prowl.
“They’re very aggressive,” said Lynn Makere. “It looks like we’ve had one, could be more. Keep your pets safe.”
Makere, who lives in the same house she grew up in on Hazelton Avenue in southern Manchester, says she has never had a problem with coyotes in the past that she’s aware of. That changed last week, when she found the carcass of a dead baby deer near her home, bloody and torn apart.
“I was sobbing,” said Makere. “It’s a brutal death, terrible. These coyotes are highly aggressive animals. If they kill a deer like that, they’ll do the same thing to a dog.”
Makere said a doe started coming around her property about two years ago, cutting through en route to Old Brown Avenue and nearby Little Cohas Brook. Sometime last spring she started coming by with two baby deer in tow.
“She was such a good mother, always keeping them near,” said Makere.
Last Sunday the doe came around again with both babies, Makare said, but on Tuesday only one was with her. Makere said she went into the woods near her home, and found the gutted carcass.
Wanting to know what happened, Makere set up a game camera, capturing images the following night of what appears to be a coyote.
Coyote breeding typically peaks in January to March; the gestation period average is about 63 days. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year, but coyotes always pose a risk to your dog and other small pets. That risk increases during mating season.
An estimated 5,000 eastern coyotes live across New Hampshire. The animals typically don’t attack family pets or livestock.
“Coyotes are elusive, adaptive, intelligent animals that manage to hold their own when living in close contact with humans,” reads a New Hampshire Fish & Game online informational piece on the animals.
“Most coyote management attempts have been designed to reduce their population numbers, however, due to their fecundity, behavior and adaptability, those attempts have failed.”
Fish & Game offers several tips on its website for anyone in areas where coyotes are active, such as eliminating food temptations, keeping unattended cats and dogs indoors or in completely enclosed runs, especially at night, and keep dogs on a short leash.
Makere hopes getting the word out about coyotes will help keep local pets safe.
“We take my little chihuahua out in the evening,” said Makere. “We have almost eight acres, and it’s tough to know what’s out there in the woods. I have neighbors who have dogs, and they let them out in their fenced-in yards and think it’s safe, but it’s not.”
“Based on what they did to that deer, they mean business. They are not friendly.”