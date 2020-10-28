A Manchester resident is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth Awards, recognizing efforts by women to spark positive change in their communities and championing self-worth in others.
Noelle Lambert was chosen for her work bettering the lives of young amputees. Lambert founded The Born to Run Foundation, which provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to pursue their athletic dreams.
Lambert and Kelly Moran, both 19 and top players on the University of Massachusetts at Lowell women’s lacrosse team at the time, were the victims of a bad accident while riding a two-seater moped on Martha’s Vineyard on July 30, 2016.
The two sophomores were heading south on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs, Mass., Oak Bluffs Lt. Timothy Williamson told the Union Leader at the time, with Lambert driving the rented moped when it went off the right shoulder of the road. As Lambert attempted to get back on the road she lost control, police said, and began to drift into oncoming traffic, eventually sideswiping a 10-wheel dump truck at about 25 mph.
Lambert, who maintained consciousness the whole time, knew immediately that her leg was gone. A nurse jogging by and another man who crafted a makeshift tourniquet helped save her life.
After receiving a running blade that still allowed her to play lacrosse, Lambert wanted to pay things forward through her own organization, The Born to Run Foundation. Because many insurance policies will not cover athletic prosthetics, Born to Run eases the financial burden for young amputees, in addition to building a community of peer support.
Since December 2019, the foundation has donated nine specialized prostheses, leveling the playing field for amputees to pursue their athletic dreams and achieve lifetime goals.
Despite the physical challenges she’s faced, Noelle believes that losing her leg may have been one of the best things to happen to her, as it gave her a new purpose to give back and leave a lasting impact.
“It is truly an honor to be chosen as a L’Oréal Paris Woman of Worth where I join other incredible women who are all doing amazing things to support others,” said Lambert in a statement. “The award will help me spread the message that suffering a tragedy does not mean your life has to change for the worse and that good things can still happen to you if you work to make things better for you and others. I often say that my accident was the best thing that ever happened to me as it has made me a better athlete, a better teammate, a better daughter, a better friend and has given me the opportunity to help other young amputees see an active future for themselves. I am very grateful to L’Oreal for the recognition.”
In addition to her foundation work, Lambert is a member of the U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team. She currently holds the American record in the 100 meter for T73 classification group and is currently training for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.
The 2020 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth will be featured in a one-hour NBC television special, airing nationally on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. The broadcast will highlight each honoree’s mission.
The public is invited to support the 10 nominees by voting online at WomenOfWorth.com for one woman to become this year’s national honoree and receive an additional $25,000 for her cause. Register with an email address to vote once a day through Nov. 27.
The national honoree will be announced Dec. 1.