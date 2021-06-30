Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.
Manchester officials were excited to announce the opening of Hunt Pool for two hours on Tuesday night, offering residents another option to cool off during this week’s sweltering heat wave.
But on Wednesday, staff at the city’s Parks and Recreation Division were forced to close the facility for the foreseeable future after what was termed a “critical” pipe involved in transferring clean water back to the pool broke off from the wall of the filtration tank.
“The pool is currently inoperable as a result,” said Mark Gomez, Parks, Recreation and Cemetery Division director for the city.
The breakage appears to be the result of significant corrosion on both the tank and pipe, Gomez said. Two fabricating experts were brought in Wednesday afternoon to do an assessment, Gomez said, and he and his staff are waiting to hear back with potential remedies and associated costs.
“Hunt Pool was built in 1959,” said Gomez. “It has undergone repairs and upgrades over the years, but many of its systems are aging and outdated.”
Gomez said it pains him to close Hunt, but said the city is fortunate to have just opened a new splash pad immediately adjacent to it at Sheehan-Basquil Park.
The splash pad, featuring water cannons and a giant tipping wheel, is unaffected by the pool closure.
“It has been packed during this current heat wave, and we invite everyone to come out and enjoy it,” said Gomez. Hours are noon to 7:45 p.m. every day.
Livingston Pool is also open every day for the season, as are Crystal Lake Beach and the Dupont Splash Pad at Rock Rimmon Park.