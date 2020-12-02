A Manchester resident has been chosen as the 2020 L’Oréal Paris’ Women of Worth national honoree, securing thousands of dollars for her charitable foundation in the process.
Noelle Lambert was named one of 10 Women of Worth finalists in October, receiving $10,000 for her Born to Run Foundation, which provides young amputees with specialized prosthetics that allow them to pursue their athletic dreams.
L’Oreal announced this week Lambert was selected as the 2020 National Honoree through a nationwide, online public vote. She was awarded an additional $25,000 to support her foundation’s mission.
Last Wednesday, a segment detailing Lambert’s story was televised during an NBC special on the 10 Women of Worth finalists. Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis introduced the piece on Lambert.
On Sunday, Lambert was in the middle of being interviewed by Extra TV when actress Helen Mirren interrupted the interview to tell Lambert she was the 2020 national honoree.
“I want to be the first to officially congratulate you on being the 2020 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth national honoree,” Mirren said.
Lambert, taking part in the interview remotely from her kitchen, appeared stunned by the news, throwing her hands over her head and yelling for her mother, Judy.
“It was an amazing feeling,” said Lambert. “I wanted to share the moment with my mother, I wanted her to be part of the interview. She is so important to the foundation, and sharing that moment with her was incredible.”
Lambert and Kelly Moran, both 19 and top players on the University of Massachusetts-Lowell women’s lacrosse team at the time, were in a bad accident while riding a two-seater moped on Martha’s Vineyard on July 30, 2016.
The two sophomores were heading south on Barnes Road in Oak Bluffs, Mass., Oak Bluffs Lt. Timothy Williamson told the Union Leader at the time, with Lambert driving the rented moped when it went off the right shoulder of the road. As Lambert attempted to get back on the road she lost control, police said, and began to drift into oncoming traffic, sideswiping a 10-wheel dump truck at about 25 mph.
Lambert, who maintained consciousness the whole time, knew immediately that her leg was gone. A nurse jogging by and another man who crafted a makeshift tourniquet helped save her life.
After receiving a running blade that still allowed her to play lacrosse, Lambert wanted to pay things forward through her own organization, The Born to Run Foundation.
Because many insurance policies will not cover athletic prosthetics, Born to Run eases the financial burden for young amputees, in addition to building a community of peer support.
Since December 2019, the foundation has donated nine specialized prostheses, leveling the playing field for amputees to pursue their athletic dreams and achieve lifetime goals.
"It is such an incredible honor to be the 2020 Women of Worth National Honoree," said Lambert. "To be recognized among the other nine amazing honorees is such a humbling experience. Thank you so much to every single person who voted for myself and the Born to Run Foundation. This is going to change so many people's lives."
Lambert said she’s currently training for Tokyo 2021 Paralympic games.
“I will be participating in the 100-meter,” said Lambert. “Training is different due to COVID-19, but I’m working to get myself ready. I’m hopeful the games will happen.”