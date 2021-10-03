Manchester’s Safe Station initiative — based on the simple premise of an open door during the opioid crisis — welcomed its first client on May 4, 2016.
Over 8,000 walk-ins later, the program will close its doors for good at 8 a.m. today, with the services it provides transitioning to the Doorway of Greater Manchester. Managed by Catholic Medical Center, the program will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 2-1-1.
“This is great news for clients in Manchester, as critical and life-saving services to treat opioid and substance use disorders will remain available in the Manchester community around the clock,” Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon said.
“This transition is the result of an ongoing collaboration and partnership among city and city government, community organizations and providers to ensure people can easily access services when they need them. The Safe Station program in Manchester has played an important role in Manchester, and the Manchester Fire Department has been actively engaged in the transition.”
In a memo sent to city aldermen Friday announcing the change, Manchester Fire Chief Andre Parent said Safe Station filled a void in providing assistance to individuals suffering from substance use disorder (SUD).
“We are proud to have created an environment which reduced stigma and judgment during the intake process for individuals suffering from (SUD),” wrote Parent. “This process has become the gold standard for a judgment and stigma-free intake process and has been replicated across the country.”
The Manchester Fire Department will continue to provide mobile, field-based substance use disorder outreach services, Parent said. He is expected to discuss the outreach efforts with aldermen this week.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said she wants anyone struggling with substance use to know “they are not alone,” despite the changing landscape of services in the city.
“Help is here and available,” said Craig. “While Safe Station as we know it is coming to an end, The Doorway of Greater Manchester is now available 24-7. Individuals seeking help should no longer go to a fire station — they should go directly to the Doorway and be connected to the help they need.”
The basic premise of Safe Station was a simple one — if someone walked into any Manchester fire station seeking help, they got it.
When someone walks in, first responders check to make sure the person’s vital signs are OK. If the person is at risk for a medical emergency, they are sent to a local hospital or given the necessary care. If they are determined to be stable, fire personnel connect them with recovery and support services.
Retired Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan, who helped launch Safe Station shortly after taking the reins of the state’s largest fire department in 2016, said the program filled a “needed gap” for over five years.
“When Safe Station was started we were the epicenter of the opioid crisis in the United States,” said Goonan, who is running for alderman at large. “We put politics aside, worked together and took action. We showed the world how a fire department could provide a no-cost, stigma-free access point where people suffering could ask for help the moment they needed it most.
“This program is a national model and has been used thousands of times by Manchester residents and their family members. I am so proud of the men and women of the Manchester Fire Department for embracing this program and providing help to our community.”
Goonan said Chris Hickey, now the city’s emergency services coordinator, developed the initial proposal for Safe Station in 2016 after learning that a relative of a fellow firefighter was struggling with opioid addiction and on the brink of suicide.
“He was hooked on heroin, living on the streets and came in looking for help,” said Goonan. “He came with his brother-in-law and asked Chris what can we do for him. ... Chris said ‘Why don’t I walk you down the street,’ which was Hope for NH Recovery at the time, and ‘Why don’t we get you some help.’”
Goonan said the man ended up getting treatment and getting sober.
“Chris started putting together a bit of a plan after that,” said Goonan.
At Hickey’s request, Goonan sent an email to then-Mayor Ted Gatsas, and the first seeds for Safe Station were planted.
”The fact that we could reach someone at the immediate time that they are asking for help made all the difference,” wrote Hickey. “This really has me wanting to develop some sort of program that EMS can get involved with this process, too. Why couldn’t firehouses and police stations be ‘Safe Havens,’ something similar to the old Baby Safe Havens? Yes, they aren’t manned 24 hrs a day because of calls, but someone may be more likely to reach out to those they know help during emergencies.”
Levasseur celebratesAlderman At Large Joe Kelly Levasseur has argued for years in favor of closing Safe Station, saying the program brought thousands to Manchester, many of whom “took advantage of our good citizens by living on our streets and public locations.”
Levasseur claimed victory over the weekend, celebrating news of Safe Station’s closure.
“The blight and loss of living quality has never been the same since this program was implemented,” said Levasseur. “The citizens of this city have taken on a burden that no city in NH has ever had to do. This is great news for those of us that have tried to stop this program and bring relief to downtown businesses and neighborhoods across Manchester.”
Clients can walk into The Doorway of Greater Manchester, 60 Rogers St., Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After-hours or on the weekends, calling 2-1-1 will connect clients with the Doorway in the morning or overnight care when needed. Individuals in a potentially life-threatening situations are asked to call 9-1-1.