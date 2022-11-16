Manchester’s tax rate for fiscal year 2023 has been set at $18.24 per $1,000, up 56 cents — or 3.16% — from the previous year’s $17.68 per $1,000, according to City Finance Director Sharon Wickens.
The $18.24 is 6 cents less than the $18.30 figure aldermen were working with when they approved a $378 million FY '23 budget in mid-May.
“That’s mostly because there was more valuation that came in,” said Wickens.
Aldermen used about $70 million in additional property valuation when crafting their FY’23 budget, over and above the figure Mayor Joyce Craig used to write her budget proposal. “Valuations actually came in at about $135 million, including new construction,” said Wickens. “It was pretty big.”
The city also received a “pleasant surprise” when it came to the Hillsborough County tax bill.
“We got a letter saying it was going to go up, but it’s based on the equalized assessed valuation of a community,” Wickens said. “Manchester’s actually went down. I thought it was wrong.”
Wickens said by dropping the tax rate from $18.30 per $1,000 to $18.24, makes a the difference in taxes for the average homeowner.
“It is a difference,” said Wickens. “The difference between last year’s rate and this year’s rate is about $170 on the whole bill.”
Manchester operates under a cap on property taxes established by a voter-approved amendment to the city charter. Generally referred to as a tax cap, the charter provision limits the total amount of money raised from property taxes rather than the tax rate itself.
The cap limits the city’s tax revenue to the average increase in the federal consumer price index, or CPI, during the three previous calendar years, plus the value of new construction.
This year’s tax cap allowed for a 3.57% increase, but the actual tax rate comes in at 3.16%.
The new tax rate will be reflected in the first tax bill of FY 2023 in April.