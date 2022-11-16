Manchester’s tax rate for fiscal year 2023 has been set at $18.24 per $1,000, up 56 cents — or 3.16% — from the previous year’s $17.68 per $1,000, according to City Finance Director Sharon Wickens.

The $18.24 is 6 cents less than the $18.30 figure aldermen were working with when they approved a $378 million FY '23 budget in mid-May.