The winter warming station at 1269 Café on Union Street is closing for the season on Thursday, March 31.
Hope for New Hampshire Recovery and the 1269 Café opened the overnight warming station at 456 Union St. in Manchester, the site of the former St. Casimir School, on Dec. 1.
The collaborative effort, named, “Hope for the Winter at The Twelve,” was the result of the two organizations teaming up to offer people experiencing homelessness warmth, coffee, and a friendly staff from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. each night from Dec. 1 through March 31.
“Its purpose was fatality prevention and harm reduction from the cold for an incredibly vulnerable population,” wrote Mary Chevalier of 1269 Cafe and Keith Howard of Hope For NH Recovery. in a memo to city aldermen. “It was successful, lives were saved, not only from the cold but from other life-risk factors. It was a truly collaborative effort among multiple organizations, and it was exciting to be a part of something so powerful.”
The 1269 Café will continue to provide its regular daily operations, organizers say, including coffee hour, lunch, showers, lockers, food pantry, encouragement, recovery meetings, drug treatment and other service options.
The warming station was located in the basement of the former St. Casimir School, around the corner from the FiT shelter, which typically reaches its 138-bed capacity early on cold nights.
Organizers report the warming station saw as few as 37 and as many as 81 men and women come through its doors on any given night.
“Some would stay for a few hours, an average of 40 would stay the night,” said Chevalier and Howard.
By the end of March, after 121 nights of operation, overnight warming station organizers report the center will have seen approximately 6,200 “unique touch points” with various people seeking a safe, warm place to rest.
The 1269 Café will continue to provide sober, long-term emergency shelter on its second floor, organizers say, and guests will continue to be connected with community resources including Families in Transition, the city welfare department, Hope for NH Recovery, Manchester Mental Health, Healthcare for the Homeless, and other support agencies.
“Sometimes just a single act of kindness has the power to create a huge impact,” write Chevalier and Howard. “You can repeatedly add a single grain of sand to a small pile; each grain does nothing until, out of nowhere, a huge avalanche happens. Your encouragement helped build up the sand pile that has now resulted in an ongoing partnership between 1269 Café and Hope for NH.”
Hope for New Hampshire Recovery will soon have a recovery worker at 1269 Café to assist people getting into treatment and dealing with addiction.
“This joint effort is sure to improve and save lives,” report Chevalier and Howard.