When Suzy found out she was pregnant with her first child, she stopped smoking pot immediately. She had used cannabis recreationally, on weekends, since her early 20s, but didn't want to do anything that might harm the baby.

After giving birth, Suzy fell into postpartum depression. She loved her baby, but she couldn't figure out how to love herself. Relief was hard to come by; she was scared to take antidepressants while breastfeeding. She considered turning back to cannabis, but worried that doctors might detect it in her baby's bloodstream and take the child away.