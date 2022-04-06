Officials are investigating a possible drowning near Nine Island at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers in Monroe, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol announced Wednesday night.
Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, state police dispatch received a 9-1-1 caller reporting two people stranded on an island and a third individual who had gone underwater nearby and had not resurfaced. All three individuals were reportedly in the area of Nine Island at the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut Rivers in Monroe.
Marine Patrol Sgt. Seth Alie and Supervisor David Jones responded to the scene. According to state police, three adult males had been fishing from Nine Island when one man noticed their boat was drifting away and entered the water to try and retrieve it.
“Despite attempts to throw him a life jacket, he went underwater and did not resurface,” Marine Patrol said in a statement.
State police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, fire personnel from Monroe, Littleton and Bath as well as St. Johnsbury, Vermont and Woodville EMS responded.
The victim’s name was not released Wednesday night pending notification of next of kin.
“The search has been suspended for the evening and multiple agencies will resume tomorrow morning,” Marine Patrol said in a statement.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to the suspected drowning or who witnessed it is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-227-2117 or by email at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov.