Ryan Pelletier was minutes away from his run at the Fryeburg Fair's truck-pulling contest, the engine of his 1,000-horsepower pickup roaring as he prepared to drag 60,000 pounds. The stage was set for one of the most romantic moments of his life.

Pelletier stepped out of his truck and was handed a microphone by the event's emcee. In front of thousands of people gathered at the fair's grandstand, Pelletier got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. She had been his partner in trucks, and he was now asking her to be his partner in life.