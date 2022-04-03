A Massachusetts man died early Sunday after his SUV crashed into two pine trees and became submerged in a man-made pond in Lee, police said.

Lee police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle near 295 Wadleigh Road on Route 125 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said in a statement.

When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding a 2018 Honda CRV submerged in a small, man-made pond on private land off the westbound lane of the road.

Neighbors reported hearing a “loud bang” around 3 a.m., officials said.

Police said inside the vehicle they found the body of a deceased male, identified as Matthew Hayes, 37, of Amesbury, Mass.

The accident remains under investigation.