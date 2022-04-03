Mass. man found dead after crashing SUV into pond in Lee By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2022 Apr 3, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Massachusetts man died early Sunday after his SUV crashed into two pine trees and became submerged in a man-made pond in Lee, police said.Lee police responded to a report of a submerged vehicle near 295 Wadleigh Road on Route 125 around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said in a statement.When officers arrived on scene, they reported finding a 2018 Honda CRV submerged in a small, man-made pond on private land off the westbound lane of the road.Neighbors reported hearing a “loud bang” around 3 a.m., officials said.Police said inside the vehicle they found the body of a deceased male, identified as Matthew Hayes, 37, of Amesbury, Mass.The accident remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Mass. man found dead after crashing SUV into pond in Lee Manchester looks to extend expanded outdoor dining downtown a third year - but at a cost Dear Abby: Boyfriend's bizarre stupor comes with torrent of abuse Gail Fisher's Dog Tracks: Odds and ends about caring for dog as calendar moves to spring Hints from Heloise: Digging, chewing toys +2 Teen has a mission: "Honor veterans every day" +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular St. Patrick's Parade returns to downtown Manchester Dear Abby: Teen discovers mom's affair while looking at her phone Dear Abby: Stepmom learns of teen's shocking online activity Dear Abby: Grandma offers to babysit, but only on her rigid terms North Country law enforcement collects body armor to send to Ukraine Dear Abby: Good deed for daughter turns into a disaster Manchester's winter warming station closing for season Dear Abby: There's plenty to chew on after dinner with in-laws Dear Abby: Boyfriend's bizarre stupor comes with torrent of abuse Dear Abby: Imprisoned man worries his girlfriend is missing out Request News Coverage