A Derry man was a contestant on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, but was unable to secure a second appearance on the popular television game show.
Mike Elliott, who works as a meat cutter according to information provided by the show, went up against Marsha Free, an executive assistant to the principal from Duluth, Georgia, and current Jeopardy! champion Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, who began the show with a seven-day winnings total of $221,901.
Elliott played very well early on, and was in the lead heading into the first break.
But Pannullo found the Daily Double, and cast a $4,800 all-in bet that led to a big lead after 30 clues.
While Pannullo found the first Daily Double on the eighth clue, Elliott found the second one, and doubled up a five-figure score total.
Pannullo had $37,400 going into Final Jeopard!, compared to Elliott’s $26,800 and Free’s $1,600.
The Final Jeopardy! clue on Tuesday was: “Its wreck was discovered in 1989, 48 years after it had been sunk & 91 years after the man it was named for had died.”
The correct response was, “What is Bismarck?”
Elliott bet $18,200 of his $26,800 total winnings. He incorrectly guessed, “What is the Andrea Doria?”
Free bet nothing on her response, which was also, “What is the Andrea Doria?”
Pannullo correctly responded with, “What is Bismarck?” He wagered $16,201, which bumped his 8-day winnings total to $275,502.
During the interview portion of the show, Elliott told host Ken Jennings he once made a tribute video about the end of Jennings’ run on Jeopardy.
Elliott finished the episode with 20 correct answers and three incorrect responses.