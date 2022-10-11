Derry meat cutter on 'Jeopardy!'

‘Jeopardy!’ television show host Ken Jennings, left, is shown with Mike Elliott of Derry, who works as a meat cutter. Elliott appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the popular television game show.

 provided by jeopardy productions inc.

A Derry man was a contestant on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, but was unable to secure a second appearance on the popular television game show.

Mike Elliott, who works as a meat cutter according to information provided by the show, went up against Marsha Free, an executive assistant to the principal from Duluth, Georgia, and current Jeopardy! champion Cris Pannullo, a customer success operations manager from Ocean City, New Jersey, who began the show with a seven-day winnings total of $221,901.