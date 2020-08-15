Last week’s announcement of California Sen. Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate galvanized excitement and enthusiasm among New Hampshire Democrats.
But for members of New Hampshire’s vibrant and growing Indian-American community, there was also something else: a sense of recognition.
When Harris visited Nashua as a presidential candidate in May 2019, state Rep. Latha Mangipudi, D-Nashua, met with her one-on-one. She said she saw herself in Harris.
“We were both talking with our hands,” she said, laughing.
They spoke about their common heritage, and Mangipudi teased the senator about her limited ability to speak Tamil, her mother’s native tongue.
“We talked about what it means to be an American and an Indian-American in this day and age, a woman, a person of color,” said Mangipudi, who is running for her fifth term in the House. “And how sometimes it can be difficult, but we need to be out there and do the right thing.”
Mangipudi thinks Harris is the “perfect fit” as Biden’s running mate. “Sen. Harris is everything that we need: the most qualified, intelligent, smart woman, with diverse heritage and great experience,” she said. “The perfect VP candidate for this time and age right now.”
“It truly is a historic moment,” she said.
Harris’ multicultural heritage (her father is Jamaican, her mother Indian) also feels familiar to Neelima Gogumalla, owner of Creative Chef Kitchens in Derry, a food business incubator.
Gogumalla, who lives in Windham, was born in India and grew up in the Caribbean, the daughter of “physician nomads” who traveled the world.
In the New Hampshire Democratic primary, she “fell in love” with Pete Buttigieg, she said.
But she also attended two Harris events and liked what she saw. “She’s fearless and she’s smart and she’s very well-educated, and I think she’d be great,” she said.
“And personally, it’s a great sense of pride for people from India that she is of Indian heritage.”
Sumathi Madhure, a physical therapist from Nashua, said when she looks at Harris, “I see myself. I see my daughter.”
She said she was “thrilled” when Harris’ selection was announced. “Even though it was expected, …. when it really happened, I wanted to scream.”
“It’s another glass ceiling that she broke,” Madhure said. “It is commonly said that women have to prove their worth in ways that men don’t have to, so I feel like with this VP pick, what can be greater than giving a woman, a woman of color, a chance to prove that she is worthy of the highest office in the land?
“I feel like it definitely elevates all women — white, black, brown,” she said.
According to the New Hampshire Office of Strategic Initiatives’ planning division, 10,458 “Asian Indians” were living in New Hampshire in the most recent five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
That population more than doubled, from 3,931 in the 2000 census to 8,416 in the 2010 census.
Most Indian-Americans live in the southern tier, including Nashua, where they represent an estimated 6% of the city’s population. Nashua’s city council voted three years ago to become a sister city with Mysore, India, where Rep. Mangipudi grew up.
The community embraces values common to many immigrant groups: the importance of education, love of family, respect for elders. And those values often translate into public service.
Getting involved
Gogumalla, who was educated in England, went to work for Sen. Bob Dole in Kansas after graduate school and later moved to New Hampshire. During the 2004 presidential primary, she went to see then-candidate Howard Dean at a campaign stop in Atkinson. She was so inspired, she said, “I came back home and started filling in my application for citizenship.”
In the years since, Gogumalla has been active in local and state politics and currently sits on her town’s zoning board. She volunteered for Barack Obama’s first campaign and had a chance to talk with the future president about the importance of health-care reform for small business owners like herself.
Disillusioned by the lack of progress on universal health care, she didn’t volunteer for Obama’s second campaign. One morning, her phone rang. It was Reggie Love, Obama’s personal aide, asking her to hold for the president.
Obama asked why she wasn’t working for the campaign. She told him it was because of health care. “We talked for about 10 minutes,” she said.
“It was the single most glamorous experience of my life,” she said. “That’s the great thing about this country.”
This election season, “I’ve already volunteered to do whatever it takes to get people to vote,” Gogumalla said. “It doesn’t matter who they vote for; they just have to vote.”
Madhure, who is co-chair of the Asian-American & Pacific Islanders caucus for the state Democratic party, was born in India and moved to the United States in 1982, becoming a citizen 11 years later.
Harris was not her candidate in the New Hampshire primary. Joe Biden was.
“In fact, I was pretty upset in the first debate when she went after Joe Biden,” she said.
But she’s happy that Biden picked Harris as his running mate. “I just feel he heard the voices of women; he heard the voices of people of color,” she said.
‘It’s about time’
It’s not just women who were inspired by last week’s announcement.
Nick Soggu, president and CEO of SilverTech, said he feels it too. “Personally, I am excited and energized about Sen. Harris being selected to run for Vice President,” he said in an email.
“I was born in India and have two young daughters that are of Indian-American descent. Regardless of the outcome of the election, her nomination is historic for women and minorities and marks a significant level of advancement for this country.”
Balaji Radakrishnan, president of the India Association of New Hampshire, said “there’s a lot of excitement” in the community about Harris’ selection.
“It’s about time,” he said. “A woman of color, a child of immigrants: this is what democracy is all about. Her background is so rich and diverse.”
He, too, recognizes himself in Harris’ story.
Harris’ family comes from the same city and state in India from which his own family hails, Radakrishnan said. “She used to go to India to see her grandparents,” he said. “I used to take my kids to see my parents.”
“It’s really heartening to see someone like myself rise to this level,” he said.
Radakrishnan owns Deebecon, a computer services company in Nashua. Like Harris’ parents, he was an immigrant, coming to the U.S. in 1989 to study and moving to New Hampshire in 1995.
As a graduate student, Harris’ mother was active in the civil rights movement of the 1960s, which Radakrishnan said smoothed the way for him and others like him who came to this country later.
He’s worried about the kind of attacks Harris will face because of her race and gender, but he believes she is up to the challenge.
“Trendsetters and pioneers, that’s the price you pay,” he said. “There will be a lot more people to follow. It’s heartening to see.”
U.S. ‘lagging behind’
Many feel an added sense of urgency about elevating a woman to high office.
The United States, Nashua’s Madhure said, is “lagging behind” other countries, including India, Israel, Britain, Australia and Canada.
“They’ve had women leaders decades ago, and we are supposed to be the most developed country,” she said. “I think it’s about time.”
It’s something she hears from friends and family in India, which elected a woman prime minister more than 50 years ago — “within a decade or two of Indian independence,” she said. “America has been independent for over 200 years. Women have been given the right to vote only 100 years ago, so somehow we are slow to catch up.”
Krishna Mangipudi, Rep. Mangipudi’s husband, holds the same view.
“I think this nation has been ready for a long time for women to come into leadership positions,” said Mangipudi, who now teaches at a technical high school in Massachusetts after a successful career in high-tech.
With so many women in leadership positions around the world, he asked, “Why did we find it so difficult to find somebody, and why did it take so long?”
IANH president Radakrishnan said New Hampshire’s Indian-American community includes both Democrats and Republicans. He thinks Harris’ presence will prompt some Republicans to vote for the Democratic ticket come fall.
“They will have … an affinity toward her,” he said. “In New Hampshire, that definitely will happen.”
Derry business owner Gogumalla said she doesn’t choose candidates based on gender or race. “I think we glorify our elected leaders a little too much and forget that we are hiring them to do a bloody job,” she said.
“I’d like them to make sure my roads are fixed and my health insurance is affordable and we have friends overseas. I think if they do those jobs, we’re pretty good.”
And Nashua’s Krishna Mangipudi said he prefers not to see people as “hyphenated” Americans, such as Indian-American or African-American.
“We are all Americans,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all the same.”
“I always say color especially is just skin deep,” his wife said. “Once the top layer is peeled off, what’s inside every human being is the same.”
That’s what she is celebrating now, she said.
“This is such a great, historic moment for America to shine,” she said. “This beautiful country that was based on immigrants.”