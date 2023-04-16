WINDHAM — Parishioners at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Windham have a history of serving other people throughout the year.
But the church recently did something on a larger scale – a day known as MercyWorks, when approximately 250 people came together on Saturday, in honor of Divine Mercy Sunday, to help their community and people in need at a variety of places in several communities.
Daylong tasks, following a blessing at the church, included cleaning and helping the pantry at Liberty House in Manchester, which help veterans get back on their feet; making breakfast and serving lunch at Lazarus House shelter and soup kitchen in Lawrence, Mass.; cleaning and organizing donations at Birthright in Derry, which supports pregnant women; and painting rooms at New Generation, a shelter for mothers and children in Greenland.
MercyWorks, which was previously held before COVID, is designed to draw volunteers of all age groups and ability. Volunteers can travel out to assigned locations, work at the church, or stay at home to do tasks such as baking cookies for care packages.
Monsignor Anthony Frontiero, the church’s pastor, traveled to 10 of the sites where parishioners were doing their good work. He wanted to greet volunteers and meet some of the beneficiaries of their volunteerism, including some of the Liberty House veterans.
At Warde Senior Living in Windham, he noted that MercyWorks takes place the day before Divine Mercy Sunday, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of Easter.
“The definition of mercy is meeting people in their pain. That’s what Jesus did for us. That’s why (this) is so important. Mercy really is the Easter message,” he said.
“(It) is a feast in the church world-wide that (Pope) John Paul II instituted precisely for this reason. He wanted to bring about the overwhelming message of God’s loving mercy to everyone in the resurrection of his son from the dead.”
“So that’s why we do … MercyWorks – to put flesh on that beautiful message of our savior Lord. To reach people, to meet them in their suffering and their pain, and to share Easter joy with them.”
Earlier in the day, MercyWorks volunteers — donning blue event T-shirts — helped Warde residents decorate their wheelchairs and walkers with streamers, leis, balloons and craft paper. Some danced together.
“We want to bring in some joy into their life for the day. The smiles on their faces are just amazing,” said parishioner Don Barry, one of 15 people who came to interact with the seniors.
The day also included saying the Rosary with them, and playing games in the afternoon.
“They’re just so happy to see us,” Barry said. “You go around and ask them where they’re from and their stories. They want to tell you about their kids and their grandchildren, they’re happy to talk about their lives. It’s a wonderful experience.”
“Most of our residents do have family members and friends but companionship is just so nice because obviously family can’t make it every day to visit,” said Elizabeth Hurst, the facility’s life enrichment director. “Just seeing support from the community and seeing people come in like this is nice to see, that people care about them and want to do something fun with them.”
Part of the church’s MercyWorks objective, according to Pastoral Minister Sandy Gibbons, is to establish new relationships with organizations. These included Dismas House, a residential alcohol and drug rehabilitation treatment and re-entry program for previously incarcerated women.
Prior to Saturday, parishioners were given the option of where they wanted to serve, and organizers provided volunteer opportunities for kids, the elderly and those who needed to remain at home.
James Gallagher, his wife, Kim, and their two kids, Khloe and Tyler, were part of a six-person team that cleaned Windham’s town beach and Griffin Park. At the park, they disposed of plastic bottles, snack wrappers, cigarette butts, even a couple of old baseballs.
Like other adults, he noted that adult volunteers are setting a good example for his children and other kids.
“It’s the right thing to do, helping anyway we can. I don’t think it was necessarily this (place), it was about being part of something,” said James, reflecting the day’s intended special joy for parishioners — uniting them and strengthening their sense of community. “We’re proud members of Saint Matthew. I think it’s a great thing for the community.”