MercyWorks

James Gallagher, front, and Steve Thornton were part of the six-member MercyWorks team that picked up trash at Griffin Park in Windham on Saturday morning.

 Darrell Halen photo

WINDHAM — Parishioners at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Windham have a history of serving other people throughout the year.

But the church recently did something on a larger scale – a day known as MercyWorks, when approximately 250 people came together on Saturday, in honor of Divine Mercy Sunday, to help their community and people in need at a variety of places in several communities.