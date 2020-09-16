A Merrimack airman has died in an ATV crash in Kuwait.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Staff Sgt. Ronald J. “RJ” Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, died Monday in a single ATV, non-combat related accident on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
“The cause of the accident is under investigation,” the news release said.
Ouellette had been assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Massachusetts.
There has been an outpouring of support for the Ouellette family since word of the airman’s death was announced.
His father, Ron Ouellette, Sr., posted a tribute video on social media of the two men spending time together fishing.
“Hope you catch the big one up there, son. I love you forever,” the elder Ouellette wrote.
One year ago, Ronald Ouellette was selected as the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron Airman of the month.
“Port Dawg Nation lost another one of our own far too soon. Please keep the family and friends of Sgt. Ronald Ouellette and the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” AFRC Air Transportation 2T2 said in a statement.
Col. Craig C. Peters, 439th Airlift Wing commander, gave his condolences to Ouellette's family in a statement on Wednesday.
“Ronald was a valued member of the Patriot Wing and there are no words that can heal the pain his loss brings,” Peters said on the Westover Air Reserve Base website.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said it is with great sadness that she learned of Ouellette’s passing.
“Today, I join with all Granite Staters in paying tribute to Staff Sergeant Ouellette and offering condolences and support to his family. Our nation and state are eternally grateful for his service and sacrifice,” said Shaheen.
Granite Staters have selflessly answered the call of duty to protect the country and tragically, some never return home, she said in a statement.
Gov. Chris Sununu also expressed his sincere condolences in a statement, describing Ouellette as an American hero whose service to the country will never be forgotten.
"All of New Hampshire mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Ouellette ... our prayers are with his family," Sununu said.