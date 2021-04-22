A SHLEY AND TOREY O’Brien had planned to have their second baby at home, but things didn’t turn out the way they expected when the midwife didn’t make it in time.
A Merrimack firefighter, Torey O’Brien said his training kicked in early Monday morning when his wife, who had gotten into the shower to relax and warm up, made it clear their son was on the way.
“Ashley is the big trouper here. She did everything — I just helped her out a little,” O’Brien said Thursday of the 3:10 a.m. arrival of Ryker. “It was picture perfect.”
The Epsom couple decided about three months ago to have a home birth because their first child, 20-month-old Raelynn, was delivered so quickly — in the triage room of an area hospital.
This time around, Ashley O’Brien was nine days past her due date when her water broke around 2 a.m. Monday. She called the midwife, who lives in Concord.
“My contractions went from mild to moderate and then from moderate to strong really quickly,” Ashley said.
It wasn’t long after that she got into the shower. She was trying to find a comfortable position when she realized the baby was coming — with or without the midwife.
“Torey told me that I should try not to push. I told him ‘Nope, that’s not happening,’” she said. “I told him it was OK, and that this was really going to happen — now.”
The midwife, on her way to their home, was on the phone with Torey, trying to guide him through the birth. The reception wasn’t good and he knew he needed to put down the phone and focus on his wife and baby.
“I never envisioned it happening this way. Once I got into my EMS mindset, I was trained to shut off my emotions. It was good to have that fire service experience where you can’t show your fear when dealing with patients,” he said. “I just kept thinking that the baby needed to be warm and dry — they drill that into your head.”
The baby’s head was crowning by 3:05 a.m. and Ryker was born just five minutes later, weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
The midwife arrived immediately after Ryker was born, and the family dogs made enough fuss that big sister Raelynn woke up to greet her brother.
“Torey was just really calm throughout the entire thing, which made me feel pretty confident that he could handle this,” Ashley O’Brien said. “It was such an exciting and beautiful moment for us going through all of that together. It was just the two of us. It was definitely a really special experience.”