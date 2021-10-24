When a Merrimack High School senior honor student and Girl Scout realized that students were not joining middle or high school field hockey teams, she took action.
Morgan Flett, 17, of Merrimack, created the Merrimack Field Hockey Feeder Program to provide instruction for younger people in the sport and earned Girl Scouting’s highest honor, the Gold Award.
Around eighth grade, “field hockey was an option, but not well known,” Flett said in a news release. “As I got to high school, less and less girls were coming up. There was a really small team, so I wanted more interest.”
Flett designed field hockey clinics for children in grades 3-8, offering them in person and online through videos. She also put together five-week plans, options for games, and what skills to teach and when for others to use for their own program.
“I do believe that all of Morgan’s efforts will definitely create an interest for all ages of players,” said Ann McLean, Merrimack High School varsity field hockey coach and advisor for Flett’s project. “As of now, we have a middle school program but nothing to teach the younger kids how to play. The first time that they are seeing field hockey is in the seventh grade, with no knowledge of the sport.
“Morgan had a good number of participants and we are hoping this will bring an interest to the sport and to increase the participation numbers. There are few camps in the area for kids that want to play field hockey. By having these clinics, they will develop an interest to play in the future.”
COVID-19 kept Flett from her original plans, but she overcame that obstacle by working with small groups during the summer of 2020, and then put her full plan into action this past summer.
“This summer, I was able to run my big clinic,” she said, “and got a lot of interest, which was so exciting.”
Both girls and boys participated in the clinics, and her high school teammates helped to run them.
“Morgan is a great role model for our sport and program,” said McLean.
”For two years, she has brought attention to our sport and has worked with Merrimack residents to share her passion. With the base and direction that she has given us, we now have a foundation to begin with and hopes of increasing the numbers back into our programs.”
Flett has been a Girl Scout since kindergarten, enjoying camporees, earning badges, learning to cook, helping the Humane Society, selling cookies, and more. “I like giving back and having fun at the same time,” she said. “We always fund a good field trip for the end of the year. One year we had a lot of money, so we did an overnight at Great Wolf Lodge.”
Flett is an AP student, a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, and a multi-sport athlete who is captain of her field hockey team.
She plans to attend college, with an eye toward becoming a lawyer for sports and entertainment figures.