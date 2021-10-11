The Geostationary Lightning Mapper picked up a bright flash just after 11 a.m. Sunday, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Monday. With no lightning was in the area, the 'flash' indicates what many likely heard and experienced was a 'bolide,' or meteor that exploded on entry.
A massive boom reportedly heard and felt by people across southern New Hampshire on Sunday may have been caused by a meteor, officials said Monday.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Granite Staters in communities south of Concord took to social media to report hearing what sounded like an explosion and feeling "shaking." Many thought it may have been an earthquake.
The National Earthquake Information Center, part of the US Geological Survey, reported no evidence of earthquake activity anywhere in New England over the weekend.
Others suggested a meteorite or a plane may be to blame.
“There was a kind of a loud boom that rattled our whole house,” a New Hampshire resident, Dan Brian, told the New York Times. “It had like an audible boom to it. It was very strange. That’s why everyone thought it was like an explosion at first.”
New Boston Fire Chief Dan MacDonald told the Times he heard the boom and felt a “slight vibration.”
Online at on volcanodiscovery.com, a website where people report seismic activity, folks wrote about the mystery boom and offered theories on possible causes.
“The ground did not shake,” wrote one poster from Manchester. “It sounded like a huge explosion from far away. You could feel it deep inside your chest. Almost like a huge bomb going off. It scared the hell out of us. This was a meteor shower weekend. Maybe one got through. Just a thought.”
“Not sure what it was, but heard what sounded like a big explosion -- really deep boom-type noise,” wrote one user from Keene. “The sound vibrated for a while and our dog started barking. My husband asked neighbors and they all heard and felt it too.”
“We heard a loud boom... didn't feel any shaking,” wrote someone from Nashua. “We hear rumblings every now and then. I would describe it like thunder in the distance or like when they use explosives when blasting ledge for construction. It's been happening for a few years every now and then.”
“The loud boom was first, then midway in the boom the shaking began,” wrote a Deering resident. “The booming continued. The dirt floor of the indoor horse area shook under my feet. The roof groaned as the booming continued. Witnessed by dozens of people at the Spinner Farm.”
A meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said they’ve been in contact with NASA to try to determine the cause.