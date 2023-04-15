WAITE, Maine — With fewer than 70 residents, this remote Washington County town has way more trees than it does people.

But it also may have pieces of a meteor that lit up the daytime sky last weekend before it broke apart with a boom and fell to Earth near the Canadian border. When searchers show up to try to find pieces of it in the woods in hopes of collecting a $25,000 bounty, it's hard not to notice them in such a small town.